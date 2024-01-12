Capital Southwest Set to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results, Holds Live Webcast

Capital Southwest Corporation, a renowned business development company based in Dallas, has confirmed that it will disclose its third quarter 2024 financial results on January 29, 2024, after the closing bell. The company, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker CSWC, is known for offering flexible financing solutions that catalyze the growth and acquisition of middle-market businesses.

Investment Strategies and Portfolio

Capital Southwest provides a diversified range of investment options, starting from $5 million and going up to $35 million. These investment options encompass various types of securities, such as first lien, second lien, and non-control equity co-investments. As of September 30, 2023, the company had a robust portfolio valued at roughly $1.4 billion. One of the unique aspects of Capital Southwest is its operation with a permanent capital base, which enables the implementation of long-term investment strategies.

Webcast Schedule and Participation

A live webcast to discuss the quarterly results has been scheduled for January 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in understanding the company’s performance can join the webcast through the company’s website or by registering for the live call. This platform will also facilitate an interactive session where investors can pose their questions. Following the live event, a replay of the webcast will be made available on the company’s website for those who could not attend the live session.

CSWC: A Catalyst for Middle Market Businesses

Capital Southwest Corporation, with its flexible financing solutions and long-term investment strategies, has emerged as a dependable partner for middle market businesses. Its forthcoming financial results for the third quarter of 2024 will further shed light on the company’s financial health and its continued commitment to supporting the growth of the middle-market sector.