en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Capital Southwest Set to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results, Holds Live Webcast

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Capital Southwest Set to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results, Holds Live Webcast

Capital Southwest Corporation, a renowned business development company based in Dallas, has confirmed that it will disclose its third quarter 2024 financial results on January 29, 2024, after the closing bell. The company, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker CSWC, is known for offering flexible financing solutions that catalyze the growth and acquisition of middle-market businesses.

Investment Strategies and Portfolio

Capital Southwest provides a diversified range of investment options, starting from $5 million and going up to $35 million. These investment options encompass various types of securities, such as first lien, second lien, and non-control equity co-investments. As of September 30, 2023, the company had a robust portfolio valued at roughly $1.4 billion. One of the unique aspects of Capital Southwest is its operation with a permanent capital base, which enables the implementation of long-term investment strategies.

Webcast Schedule and Participation

A live webcast to discuss the quarterly results has been scheduled for January 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in understanding the company’s performance can join the webcast through the company’s website or by registering for the live call. This platform will also facilitate an interactive session where investors can pose their questions. Following the live event, a replay of the webcast will be made available on the company’s website for those who could not attend the live session.

CSWC: A Catalyst for Middle Market Businesses

Capital Southwest Corporation, with its flexible financing solutions and long-term investment strategies, has emerged as a dependable partner for middle market businesses. Its forthcoming financial results for the third quarter of 2024 will further shed light on the company’s financial health and its continued commitment to supporting the growth of the middle-market sector.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
Painesville Railroad Museum and Global Real Estate Advisors Honored at Chamber Awards
The Painesville Railroad Museum, a historic landmark nestled in a depot established in 1893, has been awarded the 2024 Beacon Award by the Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious award is in recognition of the museum’s commendable restoration work on the historic train depot and its recent acquisition of a donated CSX boxcar,
Painesville Railroad Museum and Global Real Estate Advisors Honored at Chamber Awards
Dissecting the Inflationary Impact of Australia's Stage Three Tax Cuts
19 mins ago
Dissecting the Inflationary Impact of Australia's Stage Three Tax Cuts
Japan's Inflation Rate Likely Hits 18-month Low: Implications for Monetary Policy
20 mins ago
Japan's Inflation Rate Likely Hits 18-month Low: Implications for Monetary Policy
Pershing Square Holdings Announces 2024 Dividend Schedule and Policies
44 seconds ago
Pershing Square Holdings Announces 2024 Dividend Schedule and Policies
Flexsteel Industries Reports Strong Q2 2024 Preliminary Results, Management Changes, and Future Outlook
1 min ago
Flexsteel Industries Reports Strong Q2 2024 Preliminary Results, Management Changes, and Future Outlook
Dyson Loses EU Legal Battle Over Vacuum Energy Labels, Fails to Secure €176.1M Claim
18 mins ago
Dyson Loses EU Legal Battle Over Vacuum Energy Labels, Fails to Secure €176.1M Claim
Latest Headlines
World News
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
14 seconds
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
52 seconds
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
1 min
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
16 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
16 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
20 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
21 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
24 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
26 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
42 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app