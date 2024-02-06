Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Rs 157 Crore Raised from Anchor Investors

Capital Small Finance Bank, a prominent financial institution based in Jalandhar, India, has raised a significant Rs 157 crore from anchor investors, setting the stage for its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). As part of this crucial preliminary move, the bank allocated 33.53 lakh equity shares to 19 different funds at the upper price band of Rs 468 per share, attracting substantial interest from key players in the financial sector.

Anchor Investors: A Pantheon of Financial Stalwarts

Among the noteworthy participants in this investment round were Whiteoak Capital Fund, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd, 360 One Fund, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Their collective endorsement of Capital Small Finance Bank's potential signals a strong confidence in the bank's business model and future prospects.

Details of the IPO

The IPO, valued at a sizeable Rs 523 crore, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of Rs 73 crore. The bank's promoters and external investors will divest 5% of their pre-IPO holdings through this OFS. The public subscription for the IPO, with a price band of Rs 445-468 per share, will be available from February 7 to 9, 2023.

Aiming for Growth, Eyeing the Future

The funds raised from the fresh issue are earmarked to augment the bank's tier-I capital base, thereby bolstering its financial strength and enabling it to meet future capital requirements. Capital Small Finance Bank, which transitioned from a local area bank to its current form in 2016, has the promoter family possessing a 24% stake, underscoring its strong foundation of trust and stability.