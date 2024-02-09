Capital Power Corporation Expands in North America with La Paloma and Harquahala Acquisitions

Capital Power Corporation, a prominent energy producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, declared on February 9, 2024, the completion of its acquisition of CXA La Paloma, LLC. The acquired entity owns the 1,062 MW natural gas-fired La Paloma generation facility located in Kern County, California. Known as the La Paloma Acquisition, this milestone was achieved at a net purchase price of US$1.1 billion, with adjustments for working capital.

In a concurrent development, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission greenlit the acquisition of New Harquahala Generation Company, LLC, which owns the 1,092 MW Harquahala natural gas-fired generation facility in Maricopa County, Arizona. Dubbed the Harquahala Acquisition, its closing is anticipated shortly, subject to customary closing conditions.

A Powerhouse in the Making

The La Paloma and Harquahala acquisitions represent a significant stride in Capital Power's strategic expansion in North America. Financed through a combination of subscription receipts and unsecured medium term notes, these acquisitions fortify the company's position as the 5th largest operator of flexible and reliable gas-fired generation assets on the continent.

Approximately $400 million was raised through subscription receipts, which will now be exchanged for common shares of Capital Power in light of the La Paloma Acquisition's completion. An additional $850 million was raised through a public offering of unsecured medium term notes in Canada.

Energy for the Future

Capital Power is steadfast in its commitment to net zero emissions by 2045, a testament to its resolve to contribute to a sustainable future. With the recent acquisitions, the company strives to bolster its gas-fired and renewable generation businesses, further expanding its footprint in the energy sector.

The La Paloma and Harquahala facilities are strategically located in power markets with strong fundamentals, enabling Capital Power to capitalize on growth opportunities in these regions. The acquisitions also provide the company with access to new markets, thereby diversifying its portfolio.

Power with Respect and Recognition

Acknowledging the traditional territories of Indigenous Peoples where its operations are based, Capital Power Corporation is dedicated to fostering meaningful relationships with these communities. The company recognizes the importance of respecting the rights, cultures, and histories of Indigenous Peoples in North America as it continues to grow and generate power for the future.

In conclusion, Capital Power Corporation's recent acquisitions of the La Paloma and Harquahala natural gas-fired generation facilities signify a pivotal moment in the company's expansion efforts. With a strong commitment to sustainability and a growing presence in North America, Capital Power is poised to make a lasting impact on the energy sector while respecting the traditional territories of Indigenous Peoples.