en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Capita plc Issues Six-Monthly Block Listing Return, Maintains Unchanged Balance

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Capita plc Issues Six-Monthly Block Listing Return, Maintains Unchanged Balance

In a recent public disclosure, Capita plc, a leading United Kingdom-based company, has submitted their six-monthly block listing return, adhering to the stipulations of Listing Rule 3.5.6. This return, a standard procedure for public companies, serves as an informative tool for shareholders and the market, detailing the status of shares earmarked for employee incentive plans yet to be distributed.

Period of Return and Unallotted Securities

The report covers the half-year period stretching from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. During this window, the company’s Deferred Bonus Plan, a scheme crafted as part of their employee incentive programs, reported a balance of 1,122,860 unallotted securities. This number, carried forward from the previous return, represents shares set aside for the plan but yet to be issued or allotted.

No Additional Securities Issued

Interestingly, Capita’s report reveals that no additional securities have been issued or allotted under the scheme during the half-year period under review. This lack of activity means that the balance of unallotted securities remained stagnant, standing at 1,122,860 at the end of December 2023.

Contact Point for Further Information

For investors or interested parties seeking further details regarding this report, the point of contact highlighted by the company is Claire Denton. Serving in the capacity of Company Secretary, Denton can be reached via the provided telephone contact.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cel-Sci Corp.'s Stock Dip: An In-Depth Analysis

By Geeta Pillai

Fintech Firms Target Fixed Income Markets Amid High Yields

By Salman Akhtar

NRx Pharmaceuticals Outlines Strategy to Meet Nasdaq Market Requirements

By BNN Correspondents

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Discloses Total Voting Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Vale Commits to Full Reparation of Dam Collapse Damage in Brumadinho ...
@Brazil · 53 seconds
Vale Commits to Full Reparation of Dam Collapse Damage in Brumadinho ...
heart comment 0
Pritish Mahadik on Modern Marketing: Data, Creativity, and Technology

By BNN Correspondents

Pritish Mahadik on Modern Marketing: Data, Creativity, and Technology
Dish Network Corp: A Look at the Stock’s Performance and Future

By Salman Khan

Dish Network Corp: A Look at the Stock's Performance and Future
Bangladesh Elections Cast Shadow on India-Bangladesh Trade

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Elections Cast Shadow on India-Bangladesh Trade
Esconet Technologies Sets Course for IPO; Files Draft Papers with SEBI

By Rafia Tasleem

Esconet Technologies Sets Course for IPO; Files Draft Papers with SEBI
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
50 seconds
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
50 seconds
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
1 min
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
1 min
Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
1 min
Herrera Claims Valencia Could Be World's Best Right-Back
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
1 min
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
1 min
NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
2 mins
Sheffield United Eyes Rotherham United's Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson
Joe Rogan Names Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson as Potentially Greatest UFC Fighter
2 mins
Joe Rogan Names Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson as Potentially Greatest UFC Fighter
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
57 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app