Capita plc Issues Six-Monthly Block Listing Return, Maintains Unchanged Balance

In a recent public disclosure, Capita plc, a leading United Kingdom-based company, has submitted their six-monthly block listing return, adhering to the stipulations of Listing Rule 3.5.6. This return, a standard procedure for public companies, serves as an informative tool for shareholders and the market, detailing the status of shares earmarked for employee incentive plans yet to be distributed.

Period of Return and Unallotted Securities

The report covers the half-year period stretching from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. During this window, the company’s Deferred Bonus Plan, a scheme crafted as part of their employee incentive programs, reported a balance of 1,122,860 unallotted securities. This number, carried forward from the previous return, represents shares set aside for the plan but yet to be issued or allotted.

No Additional Securities Issued

Interestingly, Capita’s report reveals that no additional securities have been issued or allotted under the scheme during the half-year period under review. This lack of activity means that the balance of unallotted securities remained stagnant, standing at 1,122,860 at the end of December 2023.

Contact Point for Further Information

For investors or interested parties seeking further details regarding this report, the point of contact highlighted by the company is Claire Denton. Serving in the capacity of Company Secretary, Denton can be reached via the provided telephone contact.