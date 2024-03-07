CapEd Credit Union Donates $5 Million to YMCA, Fueling Downtown Boise Revitalization

On March 6, a significant financial boost was announced that promises to reshape the landscape of Downtown Boise and enrich its community services. CapEd Credit Union has generously donated $5 million to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, earmarking funds for the construction of an innovative 109,000-square-foot facility that is set to include a STEM maker space, a THRIVE center, and an intergenerational space. This contribution not only underscores CapEd's commitment to community well-being but also secures its name on the new building, heralding a new era for the YMCA and the local community it serves.

Revitalizing Community Spaces

The Treasure Valley Family YMCA's decision to create a new facility comes in response to the growing need for a modernized community space that can support a wide range of services and activities. The current YMCA building, a staple in downtown Boise since 1968, requires extensive and costly repairs that hinder the organization's ability to meet its future goals. However, with the support of the Capital City Development Corporation's revitalization project, the YMCA is now poised to address these challenges while contributing to the economic and social development of the community. The new YMCA facility, named the CapEd Downtown Boise YMCA, is designed to be a comprehensive wellness hub, offering access to STEM exploration, mindfulness practices, and support for children with diverse abilities, alongside a CapEd branch that will provide vital financial literacy services.

A Partnership for the Future

CapEd Credit Union's substantial donation is a testament to its dedication to fostering community growth and enhancing the quality of life for all residents. Todd Erickson, the president and CEO of CapEd, expressed pride in the partnership, emphasizing the credit union's mission to enrich the communities it serves by addressing critical needs and promoting social responsibility. The planned facility reflects a shared vision between CapEd and the YMCA, aiming to be a beacon of hope, opportunity, and support for generations to come. David Duro, president and chief executive officer of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, described the future center as the heart of a large family network, providing energy and community support for all who live and work in Downtown Boise.

Features of the New Facility

The CapEd Downtown Boise YMCA is designed to be more than just a community center; it's envisioned as a multifaceted facility that caters to the diverse needs of Boise's residents. From a 134-seat child development center addressing early childcare needs to a STEM maker space fostering creativity and innovation, the facility is set to offer something for everyone. Additional features include an aquatic center, group exercise studio, and a CapEd retail branch location, ensuring that financial education and wellness are accessible to all. This ambitious project, set to break ground this summer, symbolizes a significant leap forward in community development and engagement in Downtown Boise.

As the CapEd Downtown Boise YMCA takes shape, it stands as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when businesses and nonprofits join forces for the common good. The project not only promises to revitalize an aging facility but also to create a vibrant, inclusive space that nurtures the physical, mental, and financial health of the community. Through this partnership, CapEd Credit Union and the Treasure Valley Family YMCA are setting a new standard for community development, one that other organizations might look to as a model for collaboration and impact.