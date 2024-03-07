Cantor Fitzgerald Bolsters Tech Investment Banking Team, Adds Nine Senior Bankers

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. ("Cantor"), a leading global financial services firm, today announced the strategic expansion of its Technology Investment Banking group with the addition of nine senior bankers. This move aims to enhance the firm's advisory services across various technology sectors, following the recent appointment of Cole Bader as Global Head of Technology Investment Banking.

Strategic Expansion and Sector Focus

Cantor's decision to expand its Technology Investment Banking team is a testament to its commitment to leading the sector's financial advisory services. The newly added team members, including seven managing directors and two directors, bring a wealth of experience and expertise in Software, Industrial Technology & Electronics, Internet & Digital Media, Fintech, and Tech Enabled Services. This move aligns with Cantor's strategy to support a wider range of technology clients and capitalize on the rebound in technology company valuations.

Expertise and Background of New Team Members

The new team members have impressive backgrounds, with each bringing specialized knowledge and experience to the firm. For instance, Mark Baillie and Stephen Butkow, both Managing Directors in New York, have extensive experience in Software and Industrial Technology, respectively. Bryan Dow and Jason Harkness, also Managing Directors, will be based in San Francisco and focus on Industrial Technology and Internet & Related Software. Additionally, Ben May, Managing Director in London, brings over a decade of investment banking experience to the team, further strengthening Cantor's global presence.

This significant expansion of Cantor Fitzgerald's Technology Investment Banking group is expected to position the firm as a key player in technology sector advisory services. By leveraging the diverse expertise of the new team members, Cantor aims to offer innovative solutions and tailored advice to leading technology companies, thereby shaping the future of the sector.