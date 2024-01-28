Canterbury Player Strikes Gold: $17.2 Million Powerball Win in 2024's First Draw

In an exciting turn of events, a player from Canterbury, New Zealand, lucked out with a striking win of over $17 million in the Powerball draw, marking the first major win of 2024. The winning ticket, a combination of a $17 million Powerball First Division prize and a $250,000 Lotto First Division prize, was acquired via MyLotto. The winning combination was 8, 20, 25, 32, 11, and 13, with a Bonus Ball of 7 and a Power Ball of 1.

Other Winners and Past Victories

Apart from the main winner, three other players managed to secure a solid $250,000 each in the First Division, while yet another player hit a neat $400,000 with Strike Four. This win comes on the heels of various significant Lotto successes over the past year. Notably, an Auckland couple who bagged $12.2 million merely four weeks prior, chose to allocate their newfound fortune towards 'sensible stuff,' such as a future home and support for their family.

The Sock Drawer Ticket

In a peculiar anecdote from mid-2023, a Christchurch couple who won a substantial $33.5 million kept their winning ticket stashed away in a sock drawer while deciding the best course of action to manage their winnings. Their win was among other noteworthy victories such as $37.1 million in Paraparaumu and $33.5 million in Christchurch.

Lotto NZ's Charitable Endeavours

Aside from creating millionaires, Lotto NZ has been actively involved in charitable initiatives. A special draw conducted in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle managed to raise a commendable $11.7 million for communities affected by the calamity. In an intriguing piece of related community news, a Canterbury town reported instances of a mysterious benefactor anonymously paying for items and disappearing.