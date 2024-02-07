Canadian Millennials' Retirement Savings: A Struggle Against Economic Headwinds

In a recent poll, Canadian millennials, aged between 28 and 44, reported they anticipate needing approximately $2.1 million for retirement, surpassing the overall Canadian consensus of $1.7 million. This survey, conducted by BMO, throws light on the mounting financial anxieties faced by younger generations, especially in a volatile economic climate.

High Interest Rates and Inflation: The Twin Adversaries

The survey underscored how the current economic climate, marked by soaring interest rates and inflation, is hampering 63% of Canadians' ability to save for retirement. Furthermore, it showed that 37% of Canadians are saving less for retirement, with a concerning 38% of Gen Z respondents postponing saving altogether.

The Looming Retirement Crisis

A report from the National Institute on Ageing (NIA) at Toronto Metropolitan University paints a concerning picture, with only 35% of Canadians over 50 feeling financially ready for retirement. Market unpredictability and high borrowing costs have exacerbated retirees' financial strains, with inflation posing a significant worry.

Adding to this, a study by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario discovered that a staggering 81% of Ontarians are prioritizing basic needs over retirement savings due to inflationary pressures.

Hope Amidst Challenges

Despite these hurdles, the BMO survey found a sliver of hope. About 62% of Canadians either contributed or plan to contribute to their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) in 2023, with an average contribution of $6,512, up from $5,753 in 2022. However, the average RRSP account value saw a decrease of 28% in 2023, reflecting the broader economic challenges.

The Gender Gap in Retirement Planning

In terms of gender differences, men on average believe they need $2 million to retire, whereas women estimate $1.3 million. Confidence in meeting retirement goals is higher among men (67%) than women (56%). The average anticipated retirement age across the board is 62.

Nicole Ow from BMO emphasized the importance of personalized retirement planning and starting early. The survey underscores the need for financial education and planning, particularly among younger generations, to navigate these challenging financial waters and ensure a comfortable retirement.