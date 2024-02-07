Canadian Economy: Divergent Forecasts and Potential End to Rate Hikes

The Canadian economy's trajectory and the potential actions of the Bank of Canada regarding interest rate hikes have recently been subjected to divergent views in reports and analyses. Concordia economist Moshe Lander suggests that there are signs of a faltering Canadian economy, which may lead to an end to rate hikes in 2023. This assessment is echoed by CCPA economist David Macdonald, who warns of 'storm clouds on the horizon' for homeowners needing to renew mortgages, potentially signaling economic challenges ahead.

Optimistic Predictions

On the other hand, Deloitte's chief economist Dawn Desjardins offers a more optimistic outlook, predicting that the Canadian economy will recover in 2024. The Conference Board of Canada's chief economist Pedro Antunes supports this prediction, reacting positively to Deloitte's report and suggesting an economic rebound next year. These varying perspectives underscore the uncertainty surrounding Canada's economic future and the potential measures the Bank of Canada might take in response to these economic conditions.

Bank of Canada's Stance

The Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem defended the decision to maintain the interest rate at five per cent, citing the need to take the remaining steam out of inflation despite lower inflation rates. He stated that the principal reason for higher rents and mortgages is a shortfall in housing supply. The Bank of Canada expects the housing market to rebound this year amid expectations for interest rate cuts sometime in 2024. Macklem warned about the considerable uncertainty in the outlook for home prices in the recovery.

Potential Rate Cuts

Speculation is high that the Bank of Canada is considering reducing its interest rates by a full percentage point from the current 5% by the end of 2024. This speculation is based on a survey of financial experts, recent data showing quickening inflation and outstripping growth forecasts, and the central bank's commitment to grappling with inflation. Projections indicate a potential rate cut to 4.75% by April and a gradual descent to a 4% policy rate by year's end. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized the need for irrefutable evidence of diminishing inflationary pressures before considering a rate cut.