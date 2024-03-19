Canadian Business Credit Delinquencies Surge, Equifax Reports 14.3% Increase

Equifax Canada's latest findings reveal a concerning uptick in credit delinquencies among Canadian businesses, marking a significant 14.3% increase in the number of businesses that missed a payment on a credit product year-over-year. This trend is particularly alarming in the context of the 41.4% surge in business insolvencies in 2023 compared with 2022, underscoring the financial strain on the Canadian business landscape.

Delinquency Details

The report highlights a sharp rise in instalment loan delinquencies, with early-stage delinquencies climbing by 12.5% and late-stage delinquencies by 16.3% year-over-year. Moreover, business credit card and line-of-credit delinquencies also saw a marginal increase of 1.3% year-over-year. These figures point to a broad-based deterioration in credit discipline among businesses, exacerbated by the repayment challenges of pandemic loans, higher interest rates, and a slowdown in consumer spending.

Underlying Causes

The surge in delinquencies and insolvencies is attributed to a mix of factors, including the repayment of Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans, elevated input costs, and labor expenses. Additionally, a slowdown in consumer spending coupled with high interest rates has compounded the financial pressures on businesses. According to Andrew Saunders, President and CEO of Equifax Canada, these factors are contributing to an increasingly precarious financial situation for Canadian businesses, highlighting the need for strategic financial management and support.

Looking Ahead

The rise in business credit delinquencies signals a warning for the Canadian economy, indicating that businesses across various sectors are facing mounting financial stress. This trend may have broader implications for the Canadian economy, potentially affecting employment, investment, and economic growth. As businesses navigate these challenging times, the importance of effective financial planning and access to support mechanisms cannot be overstated. The data presented by Equifax Canada serves as a crucial barometer for the health of the Canadian business sector and its resilience in the face of ongoing economic challenges.