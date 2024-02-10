Canada's Jobs Report Shifts Interest Rate Forecast: A Delayed Cut Now Expected in June

In an unexpected twist following Canada's robust January jobs report, economic forecasters have revised their predictions regarding the Bank of Canada's interest rate strategy. Previously anticipated rate cuts, initially expected as early as April, have now been pushed back to June.

Advertisment

A Shift in Predictions

Economic forecasters such as Stephen Brown from Capital Economics and Royce Mendes of Desjardins Securities have altered their outlook on the Bank of Canada's interest rate strategy. This change comes in response to the stronger-than-expected January jobs report, revealing significant employment gains and a drop in the unemployment rate to 5.7%.

This revised forecast aligns with the broader consensus, suggesting that the Bank of Canada may delay reducing its policy rate, currently at 5%. The labor market tightening, an unforeseen development by many economists, marks the first decline since December 2022.

Advertisment

The January Jobs Report: A Closer Look

Despite recent layoffs indicating potential economic challenges ahead, the strength of the labor market suggests a more resilient economy. The January jobs data revealed a net employment increase of over 37,000 positions. However, it's essential to note that the majority of these job gains were in part-time positions, and there was a decline in the participation rate.

National Bank of Canada also anticipates a rate cut in June, considering the 'stagflationary' situation as a complicating factor for the central bank's decision-making. Meanwhile, signs of easing wage pressures and a rise in hours worked in January point to a Canadian economy that may not be headed for a recession just yet.

Advertisment

Market Response and Big Banks' Expectations

The Canadian market responded positively to the jobs data, with stocks turning in a mixed performance. Average hourly earnings in Canada rose by 5.3% year-on-year to $35.51 in January.

In light of the jobs report, CIBC has scaled back its expectations for rate cuts this year. Most big banks now anticipate around a percentage point worth of cuts in 2024.

As economic forecasters continue to interpret the data, one thing remains clear: the January jobs report has undeniably influenced the predicted course of the Bank of Canada's interest rate strategy.

The Bank of Canada will have to navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape, balancing inflation concerns with the need to support economic growth. The path ahead may be uncertain, but one thing is clear - the strength of Canada's labor market will play a crucial role in shaping the country's economic future.