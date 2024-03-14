Canada and U.S.: A Comparative Analysis of Soaring Debt Levels Relative to GDP

Both Canada and the United States have found themselves in a precarious financial position, with total outstanding debt now closely mirroring each other when measured against the size of their respective economies. The paths that led these neighboring nations to their current state of fiscal affairs, however, diverge significantly. With debt levels in the U.S. having surged due to a housing bubble and subsequent household borrowing frenzy prior to the 2008-09 financial crisis, and Canada experiencing a 'slower burn' that saw a notable increase after 2015 as real interest rates fell, the sustainability of these debt levels has become a pressing question.

Debt Trajectories: A Tale of Two Economies

In the United States, the debt-to-GDP ratio has seen a modest increase from pre-pandemic levels, primarily due to heightened government borrowing. Conversely, Canada's ratio has slightly decreased, attributed to a reduction in corporate debt. According to Doug Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, these movements reflect different fiscal and economic strategies adopted by each country. While the U.S. embarked on a period of deleveraging post-financial crisis, Canada's debt levels continued to climb, spurred by historically low real interest rates.

The Sustainability Question

The looming question of whether these debt levels can be maintained over the long term is partially mitigated by two factors. First, even with recent increases, real interest rates remain significantly lower than the averages seen in the 1990s. Second, the concept that each dollar of debt corresponds to someone else's asset offers a silver lining. However, this balance is precarious, and the long-term sustainability is contingent upon several variables, including future interest rate movements and economic growth trajectories.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Fiscal Policy

The current debt situation in both Canada and the U.S. underscores the need for thoughtful fiscal policy adjustments. As highlighted by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, without significant changes to spending and revenue policies, the debt held by the public is projected to more than double over the next 30 years. This trajectory poses serious economic, security, and social challenges, emphasizing the importance of early and decisive action. For Canada, a similar narrative unfolds, necessitating a reassessment of fiscal strategies to ensure long-term economic stability and growth.

As the world watches these two economic powerhouses navigate their fiscal futures, the decisions made today will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications. The balance between debt sustainability and economic growth remains delicate, requiring a nuanced approach to fiscal policy that considers both immediate needs and long-term viability. As both nations strive to chart a course towards fiscal health, the lessons learned from their distinct paths may offer valuable insights for other economies grappling with similar challenges.