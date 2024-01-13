en English
AI & ML

Canaccord Genuity Provides Strategic Insights into AI Evolution in 2024

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Canaccord Genuity Provides Strategic Insights into AI Evolution in 2024

Financial services firm Canaccord Genuity presents a comprehensive guide to navigating the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) in 2024. As AI continues to reshape numerous sectors, it is crucial for investors and businesses to decode the dynamics of this technology to leverage its growth.

Navigating the AI Landscape

Canaccord Genuity likely offers strategic advice on AI investments, pinpointing potential growth areas and assessing risks linked to AI ventures. It may also provide recommendations on AI stocks or sectors primed for growth, such as healthcare, finance, or autonomous vehicles. The advice could extend to personal finance applications, such as employing AI for credit monitoring, budgeting, and managing personal loans or credit card debt.

AI and Small Businesses

In the realm of small businesses, AI strategies could involve optimizing business savings, checking accounts, and identifying the best tax software. The firm’s guidance would cater to a wide range of stakeholders, including those with low credit scores seeking to improve their financial standing or investors eyeing opportunities in AI-driven ETFs, mutual funds, or other investment vehicles.

AI’s Implication in Various Sectors

Canaccord Genuity Group recently raised the price target from GBX 115 to GBX 135 for Windward Ltd., a predictive intelligence company using AI to digitalize the maritime industry. This suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the previous close. Conversely, the analysts have lowered their recommendations and price targets on several real estate investment trusts (REITs) due to the impact of ascending interest rates on expected future returns. Analyst Mark Rothschild reduced his 12-month price target for eight REITs in his coverage universe by an average of 5.5 per cent, including Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, and Granite REIT.

According to a recent survey from the Pistoia Alliance, AI and machine learning will be the top technology investment for 60 percent of life sciences companies over the next two years. Henry Levy, President of Life Sciences at Clarivate, discusses the status, challenges, and use cases for AI and ML in the pharmaceutical industry. He predicts that in the next three to five years, AI will focus on efficiency, and in five to ten years, it holds the potential for innovation.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

