Business

Canaccord Fined $475,000 for Failing to Supervise Trading Activities

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:46 pm EST
Canaccord Fined $475,000 for Failing to Supervise Trading Activities

Canaccord Genuity Corp, a subsidiary of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., has been hit with a hefty penalty of $475,000 and additional costs of $25,000 by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization for falling short of its risk management and control obligations. The sanction, announced on December 28, 2023, underscores the criticality of regulatory compliance for trading operations and the substantial consequences of non-compliance.

The Breach

Between January 2017 and March 2021, Canaccord was found to have inadequately supervised its trading activities. The discrepancy involved two clients who executed over 10,000 trades that did not appear to change economic ownership, a practice known as ‘wash trading’. This lack of oversight not only violated trading regulations but also posed significant risks.

Canaccord’s Response

In response to the sanctions, Canaccord Genuity Corp has been forthright, fully cooperating with the investigation. In an effort to rectify the situation, the firm has implemented significant improvements to its trade monitoring capabilities. This action hints at a stronger commitment towards regulatory compliance and improved risk management in their trading procedures.

Implications for the Financial Services Industry

This enforcement action by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization sends a clear message to other firms in the industry about the importance of stringent compliance with trading regulations. The hefty fine levied against Canaccord serves as a stark reminder of the penalties that can ensue from inadequate supervision over trading activities. As such, financial entities are urged to regularly review and update their risk management controls and ensure adherence to trading rules to avoid similar reprimands and fines.

Business Finance
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

