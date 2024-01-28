Can Fin Homes: analyst maintains 'BUY' recommendation despite mixed performance

Research analyst Gaurav Jani from Prabhudas Lilladher has issued a research note on Can Fin Homes, outlining a mixed performance for the housing finance company in the last quarter. Despite lower loan growth and weaker asset quality, Jani maintains a 'BUY' recommendation for the company, citing potential growth and structural transformation under the management of Mr. Iyer.

Performance and Challenges

Can Fin Homes saw a slight increase in its Net Interest Margin (NIM) due to lower funding costs. However, it faced a shortfall in credit flow, attributed to the centralization of disbursals and reconciliation. The company anticipates normalizing these issues in the subsequent months.

Three Critical Factors

Jani points out three critical factors for Can Fin Homes. The first is the weaker quarter due to lower loan growth. The second is the importance of disbursal performance, which has a significant impact on the company's financial health. Lastly, the analyst highlights the company's upgraded rating by ICRA from AA+ to AAA, which may lead to lower Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) cost.

A 'BUY' Recommendation

Despite the challenges faced, Jani maintains a 'BUY' recommendation for Can Fin Homes with a target price of Rs 900. He expects a 15% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in loans over three years. This optimistic outlook is based on the company's potential growth in Assets under Management (AuM) and its structural transformation under the leadership of Mr. Iyer. The company is on a path of structural transformation, with most of the process strengthening complete, and a potential upside of nearly 17% in the stock.