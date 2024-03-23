Cambodia's Riel Use Soars by 44% in 2023, Enhanced by Digital Platforms and Regional Payment Links

National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) governor Chea Serey announced a significant uptick in electronic transactions and payments in Cambodian riel for 2023, marking a 44% increase over the previous year. This surge was revealed during a March 20 event commemorating the 44th anniversary of the riel's reintroduction, highlighting the currency's evolution and the pivotal role of the blockchain-based Bakong interbank payment system.
Revolutionizing Payments with Digital Technology
The NBC's strategic initiative to bolster the use of the national currency through digital platforms has paid off, with the Bakong system at the forefront of this transformation. This platform not only accelerates transaction speeds but also lowers transaction fees, making the riel a more attractive option for both consumers and businesses. The remarkable 44% rise in riel transactions starkly contrasts with the modest 3.1% increase in USD transactions, underscoring the growing preference for the local currency.
Expanding Regional and International Connectivity
In a bid to further promote the riel, the NBC has established payment links with neighboring countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos, and is in the process of connecting with China and India. These developments enable Cambodian residents and foreign visitors to make QR code payments in riel, fostering its wider acceptance. Moreover, the NBC's regulatory measures, such as the mandate for banks and financial institutions to hold a minimum of 10% of their total credit in riel, are designed to deepen the currency's penetration in the market.
Encouraging Riel Adoption in Key Industries
Collaborating with the UN Development Programme, the NBC is exploring ways to encourage riel wage payments in the garment, footwear, and travel goods sectors. This initiative addresses the inefficiencies and costs associated with currency exchange, as many workers receive their earnings in USD but incur expenses in riel. The push for salary payments in riel is gaining traction, with several companies beginning to adopt this practice, thereby facilitating an increase in its everyday use.
The resurgence of the Cambodian riel captures a pivotal moment in the country's economic narrative, driven by digital innovation and regional collaboration. While challenges such as dollarization persist, the NBC's comprehensive strategy to promote the riel holds promise for shaping a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem. As Cambodia continues to navigate its economic journey, the evolving role of its national currency will undoubtedly be a key factor in its broader development goals.