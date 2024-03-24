Cambodia's Riel Rises: Electronic Transactions Surge 44% in 2023, Says NBC Governor Chea Serey

National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) Governor Chea Serey highlighted a significant leap in the use of the Cambodian riel for electronic transactions in 2023, marking a 44% increase over the previous year. This growth was unveiled during the celebration of the 44th anniversary of the riel's circulation, spotlighting the currency's journey towards digital integration through the Bakong interbank payment system.

Promoting the Riel in a Digital Age

The NBC has been at the forefront of encouraging the use of the national currency through various initiatives, notably the Bakong platform. This system not only modernizes transactions but also speeds them up and reduces associated fees. The shift towards digital has seen the riel's electronic transaction value jump by 44% in 2023 compared to a modest 3.1% increase in USD transactions. Further efforts to integrate payment systems with neighboring countries and major economies like China and India aim to bolster the riel's usability and attractiveness for both locals and visitors.

Driving Adoption Through Regulation and Collaboration

In its quest to normalize the use of riel, the NBC has introduced regulations to make transactions in riel more appealing. For example, transaction charges in riel are lower than those in foreign currencies, and financial institutions are required to maintain a minimum of 10% of their total credit in riel. Collaborations with organizations such as the UN Development Programme (UNDP) aim to boost the currency's use, particularly for salary payments in major industries, thereby reducing the reliance on USD and minimizing exchange rate losses for workers.

Future Prospects and Challenges

As Cambodia continues to navigate the path of de-dollarization, the increase in electronic transactions in riel presents a beacon of progress. The NBC's multifaceted approach, from regulatory measures to international partnerships, plays a crucial role in strengthening the national currency's position. While challenges remain, particularly in fully transitioning the private sector away from dollar dependency, the ongoing efforts and achievements to date underscore a promising trajectory towards a stronger, more stable Cambodian economy centered around its own currency.