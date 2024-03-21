Cambodia's Electronic Riel Transactions Soar by 44% in 2023, Central Bank Connects with Neighbors

National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) governor, Chea Serey, revealed a significant increase in electronic transactions and payments in the Cambodian riel, marking a 44% rise in 2023 compared to the previous year. This announcement was made during a special event commemorating the 44th anniversary of the riel's circulation, highlighting the currency's journey towards digitalization with the Bakong interbank payment system.

Boosting Riel Use Through Digitalization

The surge in electronic use of the riel is attributed to the NBC's efforts in promoting national currency through digital platforms, notably the Bakong system. This initiative not only modernizes transactions but also ensures they are faster and more cost-efficient. The significant increase in riel transactions starkly contrasts with a modest 3.1% increase in USD transactions, underscoring a growing confidence in the national currency. Furthermore, the NBC has facilitated payment links with Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos, alongside plans to expand connections to China and India, thereby enhancing riel's usability beyond borders.

Regulatory Support and International Collaboration

In its drive to encourage riel usage, the NBC has introduced regulations favoring transactions in the national currency, including mandating that banks and financial institutions maintain a minimum of 10% of their total credit in riel. These measures are accompanied by international collaborations, notably with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), to assess and encourage the use of riel for salary payments in key industries. Such initiatives aim to mitigate the economic impact of currency exchange for Cambodian workers, many of whom earn in USD but spend in riel.

Future Prospects and Public Engagement

As part of celebrating the riel's anniversary, the NBC is working with banks and microfinance institutions on a campaign to exchange old, damaged riel banknotes for new ones, further promoting the currency's use and visibility. Economist Khoy Rada from UNDP highlighted the importance of the private sector's participation in strengthening riel usage, emphasizing the benefits for low-income earners. These efforts collectively signal a robust future for Cambodia's currency, fostering national economic resilience and integration into the regional economy.

As Cambodia's riel gains momentum with a blend of digital innovation and regulatory support, the implications for the national economy and its integration into the regional financial ecosystem are profound. This movement not only showcases the potential for emerging economies to leverage technology in enhancing currency usability but also sets a precedent for regional cooperation in financial transactions. With sustained efforts and strategic collaborations, the riel's journey towards broader acceptance and increased utility continues to unfold, marking a significant chapter in Cambodia's economic narrative.