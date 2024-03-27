Cambodia Sees Surge in Riel Transactions: Microfinance's Role in National Currency Growth

The Cambodia Microfinance Association (CMA) has reported a notable shift towards the Cambodian riel (KHR) in loans and deposits, marking a significant milestone in the country's financial sector. As of the end of 2023, loans in KHR accounted for 25% of the total loan portfolio, while deposits in the national currency rose to 16% of the total. This development underscores a growing confidence in the Cambodian riel and highlights the sector's commitment to enhancing its prominence in Cambodia's financial ecosystem.

Strategic Initiatives and Economic Impact

Under the strategic initiatives laid out in 2023, the microfinance sector has played a pivotal role in promoting the use of the Cambodian riel in financial transactions. Dith Nita, CMA president, emphasized the importance of these efforts in strengthening the community's bond with the national currency. Such strategies are not only vital for creating an inclusive financial sector ecosystem but also play a critical role in stimulating economic activity across various sectors including households, businesses, and agriculture. The CMA's approach has evidently supported Cambodia's developmental goals by facilitating targeted credit interventions.

Technological Advances in Currency Transactions

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has also noted a substantial increase in electronic transactions in KHR, particularly through the Bakong system, a blockchain-based interbank payment system. NBC Governor Chea Serey highlighted a 44% increase in e-riel payment transactions in 2023 compared to the previous year. This surge surpasses the growth in US dollar e-payments, illustrating a significant shift towards digital transactions in the local currency. The integration of the Bakong system with neighboring countries' payment systems further facilitates seamless cross-border transactions in KHR, underscoring Cambodia's commitment to modernizing its payment infrastructure and reducing transaction costs.

Future Outlook and Regional Integration

The substantial increase in KHR transactions through the Bakong system indicates a successful national currency initiative, bridging the gap between digital and traditional commerce. This shift is not only a testament to the collective effort in enhancing the role of the riel but also demonstrates Cambodia's progression towards financial and economic sustainability. With plans underway to expand connections with regional countries like China and India, Cambodia's financial sector is poised for further integration into the global economy. The microfinance sector's crucial contribution to this growth story underscores its pivotal role in the national economy and the resilience of the Cambodian riel.