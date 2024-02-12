Calvin University's Cross Cultural Center: Fostering Inclusivity and Driving Enrollment Growth

On February 12, 2024, Calvin University's Cross Cultural Center (CCC) continues its mission of fostering an inclusive and equitable campus through its comprehensive equity and social justice programs. The center, which brings in speakers, organizes field trips, and plans programs, is dedicated to supporting students' success, raising awareness of power dynamics, and empowering students to make a difference.

A Beacon of Inclusivity

The CCC offers opportunities for students to learn about social justice through various events and programs. These opportunities, which are free for students, include workshops, seminars, and panel discussions. The center's initiatives are funded by grants from the Student Services Fund, and the university encourages students to spend their dollars on campus to support all Student Service Fund Programs.

Calvin University's Vision 2030

Calvin University has recently updated its Vision 2030 strategic plan, focusing on enrollment growth through capital investment, branding, and student experience. The plan places an emphasis on international recruitment, graduate programs, and traditional undergraduates. Financial resources will be tapped from the institution's operating assets and endowment.

Challenges and Opportunities

However, there are concerns about an upcoming enrollment cliff and the need for campus-wide buy-in. The university plans to improve its marketing maturity, redesign its website, and enhance communication to overcome these challenges. The goal is to become the premier Christian liberal arts institution in the world.

Faculty morale has improved recently, but lasting institutional changes are necessary to prevent a cycle of cuts. The CCC, with its focus on inclusivity and equity, is well-positioned to help the university achieve its goals and overcome its challenges.

In conclusion, Calvin University's Cross Cultural Center plays a vital role in fostering an inclusive and equitable campus, while the university's strategic plan aims to drive enrollment growth and solidify its status as a premier Christian liberal arts institution. As the university continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, the CCC will remain a beacon of hope, inclusivity, and empowerment for all students.

