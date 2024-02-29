Call for Chancellor to Slash Insurance Premium Tax as ABI Campaigns Against 'Hidden' Levy

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) is spearheading a campaign to reduce Insurance Premium Tax (IPT), emphasizing the disproportionate impact it has on lower-income households. With IPT contributing significantly to the overall cost of insurance policies, the ABI's recent survey reveals a concerning lack of public awareness regarding the tax's existence and its effect on insurance affordability.

Unveiling the Hidden Tax

Insurance Premium Tax is a significant yet often overlooked component of insurance policy costs. Affecting a wide range of general insurance products, from vehicle to home insurance, IPT is levied on insurance companies but ultimately passed down to consumers. Despite its ubiquity, a recent ABI-commissioned survey conducted by OnePoll found that a staggering two-thirds of respondents were largely unaware of IPT and its financial implications on their insurance expenses. This lack of awareness underscores the ABI's push for greater transparency and reform.

Impact on Lower-Income Households

The financial burden of IPT is felt most acutely by lower-income households, which tend to allocate a larger portion of their income to essential insurance coverages. The ABI's analysis highlights that IPT adds an average of £67 to the annual cost of motor insurance policies, a non-negligible amount for families already under financial strain. In light of these findings, the ABI is advocating for a reduction in IPT in the upcoming budget, arguing that such a move would alleviate financial pressures on millions of responsible insurance holders across the UK.

ABI's Call to Action

As part of its campaign, the ABI has introduced a mascot named Snippy, aiming to draw public and governmental attention to the 'hidden' nature of IPT. Mervyn Skeet, director of general insurance policy at the ABI, has publicly criticized IPT for unfairly penalizing individuals and businesses that proactively seek to protect their assets through insurance. With the tax expected to generate over £8 billion for the UK Government this tax year, the ABI is pressing for immediate action to support homeowners and businesses by cutting IPT. This tax cut, the ABI argues, is overdue and would represent a tangible step towards supporting financial responsibility and resilience among UK citizens.

As debates over IPT and its implications continue, the ABI's campaign brings to light the complexities of tax policies and their real-world impacts on everyday citizens. By advocating for a reduction in Insurance Premium Tax, the ABI not only challenges the status quo but also champions the cause of financial fairness and accessibility for all.