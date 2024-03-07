California's Proposition 12 Fires Up Bacon Prices: Supreme Court Backing & Nationwide Impact

Bacon enthusiasts may need to brace themselves for sticker shock, as a recent law and its Supreme Court endorsement are sending pork belly prices, and consequently bacon costs, to sizzling new highs.

Advertisment

At the heart of this price hike is California's Proposition 12, a law designed to enhance animal welfare by mandating more living space for pigs, which, while admirable in its ethics, is causing economic ripples through the pork industry, potentially affecting bacon availability and affordability across the United States.

Breaking Down Proposition 12

Proposition 12, which requires that breeding pigs, veal calves, and egg-laying hens be given enough space to stand and turn around freely, aims to set a new standard in animal husbandry. Passed by California voters, this law is among the strictest animal welfare laws in the nation. The implications of this law reached a critical juncture on May 12, 2023, when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the regulation, dismissing challenges from the National Pork Producers Council.

Advertisment

This decision underscores the state's right to enforce animal welfare standards, even if they disrupt national market practices. Justice Neil Gorsuch's remarks highlight the court's stance that the specifics of pork sales in California are not constitutionally significant, effectively cementing Proposition 12's role in the broader conversation about animal rights and consumer prices.

Economic Impact and Industry Reactions

The pork industry is facing a substantial financial burden due to Proposition 12, with compliance costs estimated to be up to $350 million. This expenditure is necessary to retrofit pens and change breeding practices to meet the new standards, costs that are likely to be passed on to consumers.

Advertisment

The aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision has left pork producers and lobbyists disappointed, fearing that this state overreach will not only elevate pork prices but also force smaller farms out of business, leading to greater industry consolidation.

Despite these challenges, retail bacon prices, which have seen a steady rise from $5.26 per pound in 2020 to $7.61 in 2022, have slightly decreased to $6.61 in mid-2023 but are expected to climb again due to seasonal demands and the new law's effects.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Bacon

For bacon lovers, the future looks uncertain. With wholesale pork belly prices already at a 12-month peak and the full impact of Proposition 12 yet to unfold, the beloved breakfast staple may become a luxury item for many. Restaurants and grocery stores, previously buffered against fluctuations, may no longer be able to shield consumers from the rising costs associated with more humane animal husbandry practices.

As the law begins to bite, the bacon market is at a crossroads, balancing animal welfare with consumer affordability. The broader implications for the pork industry, from farm to table, suggest a pivotal shift in how food production is regulated, with potential ripple effects on dietary habits and industry standards.