California Judge Gives Green Light to $3 Million Settlement in 401(k) Plan Fees Dispute

A decisive ruling by a California judge has brought closure to a contentious class-action lawsuit involving the 401(k) plan fees of Universal Services of America LP and Allied Universal Topco LLC. The judge provided final approval to a $3 million settlement, a significant step that concludes the battle between the company and its current and former employees.

Initial Reservations and Final Approval

The settlement was not without controversy. The estimated damages were originally valued at approximately $26 million, raising concerns about the adequacy of the $3 million settlement. However, these reservations were ultimately put to rest. The employees, who had been advocating for the settlement, pointed out that their potential damages had dramatically reduced following a pivotal 2022 decision by the Ninth Circuit.

The Ninth Circuit's Influence

This influential ruling dismissed ERISA claims that were founded on allegations that a company failed to consider cheaper investment options. This decision had a profound impact on the dispute over the 401(k) plan fees, significantly altering the legal landscape and influencing the final settlement amount.

The Attorney Fees and Settlement Closure

In the aftermath of the decision, the judge awarded approximately half of the requested attorney fees, a decision that mirrored the diminished potential damages. This $3 million settlement brings an end to the dispute over the 401(k) plan fees, a long-standing issue that was largely shaped by the legal precedent established by the Ninth Circuit's ruling.