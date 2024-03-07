California Auditor Uncovers Flaws in MCTR Program: Fraud, Service Issues Highlighted

A recent report from the California State Auditor has shed light on significant issues within the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) program, revealing systemic problems with fraud prevention, debit card distribution, and customer service. The audit, focusing on the program's execution during the 2022-23 fiscal year, underscores the challenges faced in distributing over $9.2 billion in tax refunds to Californians amidst rising inflation and gas prices.

Contractual and Distribution Challenges

In July 2022, California entered a 49-month contract with Money Network, LLC, mandating the provision of debit cards equipped with fraud-prevention technology. Despite this, the audit revealed that many cards were distributed without the required chips due to supply chain disruptions, undermining fraud prevention efforts. Furthermore, the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) and Money Network's handling of the payment distribution has been criticized for not fully safeguarding the state's interests, with a significant portion of the contract's cost paid upfront.

Customer Service and Fraud Concerns

The audit also highlighted substantial customer service failures, with nearly half of the 2 million calls to Money Network's helpline going unanswered. This lack of support left many recipients unable to activate or inquire about their debit cards, contributing to over $611 million in unactivated payments. Additionally, the absence of a robust fraud tracking mechanism has made it impossible to determine the true extent of fraud within the MCTR program, despite claims of it being "less than 1%".