CAIT Calls for Comprehensive Fintech Policy Post-Paytm Crisis, Eyes Future Regulations

In the wake of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) stringent measures on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) over compliance failures, there's a rising clamor for a robust fintech policy. Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and a political aspirant from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, emphasized the necessity for a well-defined regulatory framework to ensure the fintech sector's prosperous and transparent future in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

Urgent Need for Fintech Policy Reform

"We need to have a comprehensive policy for the fintech sector," Khandelwal stated, highlighting the critical role fintechs play in India's technological revolution. The call for reform comes amid heightened scrutiny of fintech operations, with the recent Paytm incident serving as a wake-up call for the industry. Khandelwal asserts that a clear set of rules and regulations could pave the way for significant growth and innovation within the sector, provided governmental support continues.

Impact on Retail and MSMEs

The RBI's actions against Paytm have raised concerns among traders, though Khandelwal believes most have already adapted by switching to alternative payment methods. More pressing, however, is the forthcoming implementation of a 45-day payment rule for MSMEs, set to take effect from April 1, 2024. Khandelwal has appealed for a delay, suggesting a new start date of April 1, 2025, to better prepare traders for this significant change. This rule aims to enhance cash flow and financial stability among small traders by ensuring faster payment processes.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

The delay in enacting an e-commerce policy and the competitive pressures from e-commerce giants remain top concerns for CAIT. Khandelwal remains hopeful for an early implementation, potentially setting the stage for more equitable competition. Additionally, CAIT's stance on trade agreements and the push for reducing dependence on Chinese imports underscores the need for stronger, more diversified supply chains. The organization advocates for a "vocal for local" approach, urging members to support domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign goods.

As the fintech landscape continues to evolve, the call for comprehensive policy reform reflects a broader desire for stability, transparency, and innovation. The repercussions of the Paytm crisis serve as a stark reminder of the sector's vulnerabilities, prompting a reevaluation of regulatory practices to safeguard the interests of traders, consumers, and the economy at large.