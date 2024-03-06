Caddo Parish School Employees to Receive $1,200 Federal-Funded Stipend in March

CADDO PARISH, La. - In a significant announcement, the Caddo Parish School Board has approved a one-time $1,200 stipend for all its district employees. Funded by federal relief money, this initiative aims to recognize and support the unwavering dedication of the school system's staff. Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools, and Jessica Yeates, President of the Caddo Parish School Board, both highlighted the importance of acknowledging the hard work of teachers and support staff in shaping bright futures.

Details of the Stipend

Eligible employees, those hired and enrolled for benefits by February 15, 2023, and who remain employed through March 8, 2024, are set to receive the stipend on March 8. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing employee morale and retention, acknowledging the pivotal role educators and support staff play in maintaining educational excellence amidst challenging times.

Impact on the Community

The decision to award the stipend not only reflects the board's commitment to its employees but also underscores the value of education within the community. By financially recognizing the efforts of their staff, Caddo Parish Schools sends a strong message about the significance of education and the essential role of those who deliver it. This gesture is expected to foster a stronger, more motivated workforce, ready to tackle the educational challenges ahead.

Looking Ahead

As March 8 approaches, the anticipation among Caddo Parish School employees grows. This stipend is more than just a financial boost; it's a symbol of appreciation and recognition from the community and leaders. Such measures are crucial for sustaining morale and ensuring that educators and staff feel valued for their contributions. The positive ripple effects of this decision are likely to be felt well beyond the immediate financial benefit, reinforcing the importance of solidarity and support within the educational ecosystem.