Cadbury Nigeria Proposes Debt-to-Equity Swap Amidst Foreign Exchange Challenges

In a decisive move to counter financial pressure intensified by foreign exchange challenges, Cadbury Nigeria has proposed to convert its $7.7 million debt to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited into additional equity. This debt was part of a larger $23 million loan the company had procured to offset loans used for importing raw materials and other input costs.

Unprecedented Pressure Post Currency Devaluation

The liberalization of the foreign exchange market and the subsequent devaluation of the Naira in June 2023 have presented significant challenges for Cadbury Nigeria. The devaluation led to a considerable increase in the Naira value of the company’s foreign currency debts. This resulted in an unrealized exchange loss of N20.6 billion and a post-tax loss of N10.2 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Debt-to-Equity Swap to Ease Financial Strain

In response to these challenges, Cadbury Nigeria aims to swap the remaining $7.7 million of its debt for more equity in the company. Despite the financial hurdles, Cadbury Nigeria has already managed to repay $18.6 million of the principal and interest, leaving an outstanding balance as of December 31, 2023.

Implications for Shareholders and Stakeholders

This proposed debt-to-equity conversion is expected to result in the creation of 402,082,657 shares, effectively increasing Cadbury Schweppes’ stake from 74.97 percent to 79.39 percent, and shrinking the combined stake of other shareholders from 25.03 percent to 20.61 percent. The board of Cadbury Nigeria believes that this strategic move will not only create value for shareholders and stakeholders but also deleverage the balance sheet, reduce pressure on cash flows, and improve financial ratios and creditworthiness.