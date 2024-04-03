Cadbury Nigeria Plc Faces N19bn Loss, Halts Dividend Amid Economic Struggles

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a leading consumer goods firm, has reported a staggering N19.09 billion loss after tax for the financial year ended December 2023, marking a significant downturn from the previous year's profit of N583.11 million. This financial setback has led to the suspension of dividend payments to shareholders, contrasting sharply with the N751.28 billion dividend disbursed in 2022.

Revenue Growth Amidst Financial Turmoil

Despite the financial loss, Cadbury Nigeria Plc managed to increase its revenue by 46 percent to N80.38 billion in 2023 from N55.21 billion in 2022. This growth, however, was overshadowed by a surge in net finance costs, which escalated by over 3000 percent to N36.03 billion from N1.10 billion, largely due to significant foreign exchange losses.

Impact on Shareholders and Company Structure

