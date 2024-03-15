CAC and NFIU Join Forces to Combat Illicit Funds, Aiming to Remove Nigeria from FATF Grey List

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) have intensified their collaboration to combat illicit financial flows and support Nigeria's efforts to exit the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list. This partnership involves the establishment of a joint committee and a dedicated desk focused on matters concerning illicit funds, marking a significant step in Nigeria's fight against money laundering and other financial crimes.

Advertisment

Strengthening Partnerships for Financial Integrity

In a strategic move to bolster Nigeria's financial integrity, the CAC and NFIU have agreed to deepen their collaborative efforts. The CAC has committed to setting up a joint committee with the NFIU, alongside a dedicated desk that will handle all related matters to ensure more robust action against illicit financial activities. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing the utilization of the Application Programming Interface (API) provided by the CAC to the NFIU, fostering knowledge sharing and capacity building among staff.

Beneficial Ownership Information Register: A Key Tool

Advertisment

The NFIU has lauded the CAC's development of a world-class Beneficial Ownership Information Register (BOI), which plays a critical role in tracing and identifying the beneficiaries of illicit proceeds. This register is deemed essential by both agencies for the effective tracking of financial activities and is central to their joint efforts to ensure Nigeria meets the requirements to exit the FATF grey list. The collaboration underscores the importance of reliable and high-quality data in combating financial crimes.

Future Implications and Strategic Review

Both agencies have recognized the need to review their existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance operational efficiency further. This review aims to ensure that the collaboration between the CAC and NFIU is more effective in supporting the Federal Government's efforts to exit the FATF grey list. With two of the 15 action items on Nigeria's FATF action plan falling within the CAC's remit, the role of this partnership is critical in achieving the nation's objective in the shortest possible time.

This collaborative endeavor between the CAC and NFIU represents a pivotal step towards strengthening Nigeria's financial system against illicit flows and supporting the country's exit from the FATF grey list. As these efforts continue, the implications for Nigeria's financial integrity and global standing are profound, promising a future where financial transactions are more transparent, and the nation is seen as a strong opponent against financial crimes.