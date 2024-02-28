CA Sales Projects Significant Earnings Uptick in 2023: Organic Growth, Namibia Acquisition Key

CA Sales Holdings Limited, an eminent service provider to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, has unveiled its financial projections for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. These forecasts indicate substantial growth in both Headline Earnings Per Share (HEPS) and Earnings Per Share (EPS), attributing the surge to organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Financial Forecasts Highlight Robust Growth

The company's trading statement reveals an expected increase in HEPS to be between 96.2 and 100.1 cents, marking a 23 to 28 percent rise from the previous year's 78.2 cents. Similarly, EPS is forecasted to range between 123.3 and 127.2 cents, showcasing a 57 to 62 percent leap from 2022's 78.5 cents. This bullish forecast is attributed to CA Sales' organic growth and the successful integration of new clients over the year.

Strategic Acquisition Fuels EPS Increase

A pivotal factor in the anticipated EPS growth is the acquisition of the T&C Group in Namibia, completed in January 2023. This acquisition brought about a gain on a bargain purchase amounting to R123.6 million, significantly influencing the EPS figures. Interestingly, this gain was not factored into the headline earnings, underscoring the strategic value of the acquisition to CA Sales' overall financial health.

Compliance with Market Regulations

The projections were released in accordance with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, which mandate a cautionary announcement when HEPS and/or EPS are expected to differ by at least 10 percent from the prior year's results. CA Sales' dual listing on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Botswana Stock Exchange necessitates adherence to these regulatory guidelines, ensuring transparency and accountability in its financial communications.

As CA Sales navigates through 2023, the strategic moves undertaken in the previous year lay a solid foundation for its projected financial success. The acquisition in Namibia, coupled with organic growth and client integration, positions the company for a significant boost in its earnings, reflecting its robust strategic planning and execution capabilities. This financial trajectory not only underscores CA Sales' resilience but also its adaptability in the dynamic FMCG sector, promising a brighter financial horizon in the upcoming year.