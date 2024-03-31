CA Amber Dalal's Rs 4 Crore UAE Flat Sold, EOW Tracks Money Trail in Ponzi Scheme Fallout

Following the arrest of CA Amber Dalal in Uttarakhand for allegedly duping investors of hundreds of crores through a Ponzi scheme, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is diligently tracing the proceeds from the recent sale of his UAE property. Dalal, who was apprehended on March 26, had reportedly sold the overseas apartment for nearly Rs 4 crore four months prior, sparking intense investigative efforts to locate the funds.

Investigative Efforts Intensify

The EOW's probe into Dalal's financial dealings has intensified, with the agency seeking details of all properties registered in his name across India. This move comes after Dalal's history of selling valuable assets, including a Mumbai flat for nearly Rs 2 crore, came to light. The EOW's aim is to uncover the extent of Dalal's assets and trace the flow of money from his alleged fraudulent activities. Dalal, the chief proprietor of Ritz Consultancy Services, is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme that promised investors unrealistic returns, managing to evade detection and maintain investor trust through consistent payouts.

The Operation and Fallout

Dalal's operation, which began around 2010, attracted investors with the promise of high returns from 'risk-free' investments in commodities. The minimum investment threshold was set at Rs 10 lakh post-2016, with Dalal claiming to invest in trading markets through broking firms like Angel Broking. His arrest has led to the freezing of 34 bank accounts linked to him and his relatives, with the EOW considering the involvement of a forensic auditor to examine Dalal's firm's financial transactions over the past 14 years. Meanwhile, the case has attracted attention due to the involvement of high-profile victims, including actor Annu Kapoor's family.

Legal and Political Ramifications

With the application of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, Dalal's assets are slated for attachment and auction to compensate the defrauded investors, totaling a staggering Rs 400 crore in claims from 675 victims so far. The case has also seen political undercurrents, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to poach its MLAs in Punjab, highlighting the broader implications of Dalal's Ponzi scheme on investor confidence and political discourse.

As the investigation into Amber Dalal's alleged Ponzi scheme unfolds, the EOW's efforts to trace the money and assets derived from his illicit activities signify a crucial step towards justice for the victims. The case serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with high-return investment schemes and the importance of regulatory oversight to prevent similar frauds in the future.