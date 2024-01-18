en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BX Swiss Consolidates Regulatory Functions: Fabian Friedli Appointed as Head of Regulation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
BX Swiss Consolidates Regulatory Functions: Fabian Friedli Appointed as Head of Regulation

Swiss exchange, BX Swiss, announces a pivotal shift in its organizational structure by consolidating all its regulatory functionalities under one umbrella, appointing seasoned professional Fabian Friedli as the Head of Regulation. This strategic change is viewed as an essential move to bolster the continued progression of BX Swiss and its various business domains.

Unified Management for Enhanced Regulatory Oversight

The consolidation of regulatory responsibilities includes the exchange operations, prospectus office, advisor register, and the legal department. This ensemble will now function as an independent department, reporting directly to the Executive Board. The streamlined structure is expected to provide robust regulatory oversight, a critical aspect in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Fabian Friedli: A Stalwart at the Helm

Fabian Friedli, a seasoned expert in finance and capital markets law, has been a part of the BX Swiss team since 2020. During his tenure, he has supervised the Admission and Disclosure Department and served as the Deputy Head of the Prospectus Control and Registration Office. He also managed the legal affairs for the company. Before joining BX Swiss, Friedli spent over 12 years with Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., serving in various legal roles, including a stint at the Hong Kong branch. His vast experience and in-depth understanding of regulatory compliance make him an apt choice for this critical role.

Strategic Move Aligned with Growth Objectives

Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group and Chairman of the Board of BX Swiss, has lauded this organizational change. He believes this crucial step will facilitate BX Swiss’s growth strategy while ensuring compliance with expanding regulatory requirements. Since 2017, BX Swiss has been managing a prospectus office and an advisor register per the Financial Services Act (FinSA), alongside its traditional stock exchange activities. As the company continues to grow, the unified regulatory structure is expected to provide a strong foundation for future expansion.

0
Business Finance Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Freshfields' Former Tax Chief's Defense Plea and New FT Subscription Plans
In the heart of a high-profile legal dispute, the defense team for the former tax chief of Freshfields has begun making their case. They argue that their client, a once prominent figure within the renowned law firm, should evade any form of prison sentence. This legal proposition has surfaced amidst a broader conversation that likely
Freshfields' Former Tax Chief's Defense Plea and New FT Subscription Plans
Storm Isha Disrupts Life Across the UK
14 mins ago
Storm Isha Disrupts Life Across the UK
Linlithgow Distillery Sells Majority Stake to Billion Global Chase, Eyes Expansion
15 mins ago
Linlithgow Distillery Sells Majority Stake to Billion Global Chase, Eyes Expansion
Sony-ZEEL $10 Billion Merger Terminated, Udaan's CFO Resigns: Tech and Startup World Updates
2 mins ago
Sony-ZEEL $10 Billion Merger Terminated, Udaan's CFO Resigns: Tech and Startup World Updates
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
9 mins ago
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in China's Yunnan Province
13 mins ago
Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in China's Yunnan Province
Latest Headlines
World News
West Ham Leads Race for Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips
1 min
West Ham Leads Race for Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips
Honoring the Legacy: Celebrating the Life of Late Honorable Cecilia Ogwal
5 mins
Honoring the Legacy: Celebrating the Life of Late Honorable Cecilia Ogwal
Edmonton Oilers Unveil Specialty Logos Celebrating Cultural Diversity
6 mins
Edmonton Oilers Unveil Specialty Logos Celebrating Cultural Diversity
Democratic Party Wraps Up Primary Election, Selects Nominee for 2024 Race
6 mins
Democratic Party Wraps Up Primary Election, Selects Nominee for 2024 Race
New Leadership in Male': A Shift in the City's Governance
7 mins
New Leadership in Male': A Shift in the City's Governance
Study Links Social Isolation, Loneliness to Increased Mortality in Obesity
10 mins
Study Links Social Isolation, Loneliness to Increased Mortality in Obesity
Unmasking Fake News: How Political Affiliation, Gender and Education Influence Detection
11 mins
Unmasking Fake News: How Political Affiliation, Gender and Education Influence Detection
Leeds United Triumphs Over Preston North End: A Testament to Tenacity and Fan Support
16 mins
Leeds United Triumphs Over Preston North End: A Testament to Tenacity and Fan Support
Navigating the Content Explosion in Live Sports Production
16 mins
Navigating the Content Explosion in Live Sports Production
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
25 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
53 mins
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
1 hour
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
4 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
6 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app