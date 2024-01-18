BX Swiss Consolidates Regulatory Functions: Fabian Friedli Appointed as Head of Regulation

Swiss exchange, BX Swiss, announces a pivotal shift in its organizational structure by consolidating all its regulatory functionalities under one umbrella, appointing seasoned professional Fabian Friedli as the Head of Regulation. This strategic change is viewed as an essential move to bolster the continued progression of BX Swiss and its various business domains.

Unified Management for Enhanced Regulatory Oversight

The consolidation of regulatory responsibilities includes the exchange operations, prospectus office, advisor register, and the legal department. This ensemble will now function as an independent department, reporting directly to the Executive Board. The streamlined structure is expected to provide robust regulatory oversight, a critical aspect in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Fabian Friedli: A Stalwart at the Helm

Fabian Friedli, a seasoned expert in finance and capital markets law, has been a part of the BX Swiss team since 2020. During his tenure, he has supervised the Admission and Disclosure Department and served as the Deputy Head of the Prospectus Control and Registration Office. He also managed the legal affairs for the company. Before joining BX Swiss, Friedli spent over 12 years with Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., serving in various legal roles, including a stint at the Hong Kong branch. His vast experience and in-depth understanding of regulatory compliance make him an apt choice for this critical role.

Strategic Move Aligned with Growth Objectives

Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group and Chairman of the Board of BX Swiss, has lauded this organizational change. He believes this crucial step will facilitate BX Swiss’s growth strategy while ensuring compliance with expanding regulatory requirements. Since 2017, BX Swiss has been managing a prospectus office and an advisor register per the Financial Services Act (FinSA), alongside its traditional stock exchange activities. As the company continues to grow, the unified regulatory structure is expected to provide a strong foundation for future expansion.