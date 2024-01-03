en English
Business

Buy Now, Pay Later Company’s Shares Drop Amid Broader Market Movements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
On January 1, 2024, the shares of the S&P/ASX 200 Index’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) company, which had acquired Afterpay in January 2022, saw a significant drop in share price. The shares fell 6.4% to $106.54 from the previous day’s close of $113.78. This decline occurred despite the stock’s substantial gain of 87.4% since October 31, 2023.

Impact of Broader Market Movements

The downturn is primarily attributed to broader market movements, particularly in the United States. The company’s shares, which are dual-listed, fell 6.6% on the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. tech sector experienced a sell-off, with the Nasdaq Composite Index dropping 1.6%. Market analysts suggest that the sell-off was driven by reduced expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in March, leading to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Challenges for BNPL Companies

Higher interest rates pose challenges for BNPL companies like Block. These companies may face reduced consumer spending and increased costs for investing in future earnings due to the interest rate hike. Both these factors can negatively impact the company’s revenue and growth prospects. The ASX BNPL stock price’s drop on the first trading day of the year is a testament to this challenge.

Overall Market Impact

The S&P ASX 200 retreated 0.9% after nearing its all-time high on Tuesday. In addition, oil prices in Australia fell as traders monitored rising tensions in the Red Sea. The S&P 500 finished its first trading day of the new year in the red, sliding 0.57% to settle at 4,742.83, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.63% to close at 14,765.94. The BNPL company’s stock price drop is a part of these broader market trends.

Business Finance United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

