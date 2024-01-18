Zwipe AS Shifts Focus to Access Control Market in Major Strategic Overhaul

In a pivotal shift, Zwipe AS, a leader in biometric authentication technology, announced a major restructuring and strategic refocus on January 16, 2024. The company's new course points towards the burgeoning access control market, with a determined emphasis on their product, Zwipe Access.

Zwipe's Strategic Pivot: Access Over Payments

As part of this strategic overhaul, Zwipe aims to curtail operational costs by about NOK 40 million in 2024, compared to the preceding year. This will be accomplished by rolling back its payment-oriented service, Zwipe Pay, thus accelerating the commercialization of Zwipe Access. The access control market has demonstrated promising growth, with Zwipe already securing over 30 partnerships across the USA and Europe. Additionally, the company has undertaken more than 60 proofs of concept with various high-profile end users.

EU NIS2 Directive Fuels Interest in Biometric Access

Further bolstering the company's shift towards access control is the EU NIS2 Directive on cybersecurity, which has stimulated interest in biometric access solutions. While Zwipe Pay's development and certification laid the groundwork for Zwipe Access's success, the anticipated market adoption did not occur as projected. However, the company has pledged to continue supporting existing Zwipe Pay customers.

Restructuring Impacts and Future Projections

The restructuring will result in a net reduction of five employees, alongside some additions to the Zwipe Access sales team. Despite the changes, Zwipe is optimistic about its financial future, predicting an approach to breakeven by the second half of 2025. This is largely attributed to the projected higher margins, lower operational and supply chain costs, and a recent rights issue. To further elaborate on their new strategic focus, Zwipe will host a webcast where questions from the audience will be addressed.