Zura Bio Limited to Present at Upcoming Conferences; Updates on Key Assets

Leading clinical-stage biotechnology firm Zura Bio Limited announced that its senior management would be presenting at two upcoming conferences in January 2024. The presentations will be available both as a live webcast and replay on the company’s official website.

Conference Presentations

The two conferences include the 2024 Dermatology Summit scheduled for January 7th and the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference set for January 11th. These platforms serve as significant opportunities for the company to share updates and insights into its ongoing operations and future endeavors.

Zura Bio’s Current Projects

Zura Bio is in the process of developing three assets, namely ZB-106 (tibulizumab), ZB-168, and ZB-880 (torudokimab). These have successfully completed Phase 1/1b studies and are now primed for Phase 2. The development of these assets aims to demonstrate their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in treating immune and inflammatory disorders, including systemic sclerosis, among other novel indications with unmet needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company’s announcement also contained forward-looking statements, representing predictions based on current expectations and assumptions. However, Zura Bio has cautioned that these statements should not be overly relied upon as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These include legal proceedings, stock price fluctuations, research and development outcomes, costs associated with being a public company, regulatory changes, industry competitiveness, capital raising challenges, the enforceability of intellectual property, cybersecurity risks, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has further detailed these risks in its SEC filings and does not commit to updating any forward-looking statements.