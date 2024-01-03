en English
Business

Zura Bio Limited to Present at Upcoming Conferences; Updates on Key Assets

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Zura Bio Limited to Present at Upcoming Conferences; Updates on Key Assets

Leading clinical-stage biotechnology firm Zura Bio Limited announced that its senior management would be presenting at two upcoming conferences in January 2024. The presentations will be available both as a live webcast and replay on the company’s official website.

Conference Presentations

The two conferences include the 2024 Dermatology Summit scheduled for January 7th and the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference set for January 11th. These platforms serve as significant opportunities for the company to share updates and insights into its ongoing operations and future endeavors.

Zura Bio’s Current Projects

Zura Bio is in the process of developing three assets, namely ZB-106 (tibulizumab), ZB-168, and ZB-880 (torudokimab). These have successfully completed Phase 1/1b studies and are now primed for Phase 2. The development of these assets aims to demonstrate their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in treating immune and inflammatory disorders, including systemic sclerosis, among other novel indications with unmet needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company’s announcement also contained forward-looking statements, representing predictions based on current expectations and assumptions. However, Zura Bio has cautioned that these statements should not be overly relied upon as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These include legal proceedings, stock price fluctuations, research and development outcomes, costs associated with being a public company, regulatory changes, industry competitiveness, capital raising challenges, the enforceability of intellectual property, cybersecurity risks, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has further detailed these risks in its SEC filings and does not commit to updating any forward-looking statements.

Business Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

