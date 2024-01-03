en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Zuhlke Group Announces Significant Organizational Restructuring for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Zuhlke Group Announces Significant Organizational Restructuring for 2024

In a significant move, Zuhlke Group, a global innovation service provider, has announced plans for a major organizational restructuring set to commence on January 1, 2024. The new structure will divide the company’s operations into two key regions: Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This strategic reorganization is intended to bolster operational efficiency, refine processes, enhance client services, and align supply with demand more effectively in these specific regions.

Group Executive Board to Guide New Structure

Alongside the reorganization, Zuhlke has formed a new Group Executive Board entrusted with leading the company’s strategy and operations within the fresh organizational framework. The board comprises of Group CEO Fabrizio Ferrandina, Group COO Ernst Ellmer, Group CFO Tom Grutzmann, Group Chief People Officer Anabel Fall, Group Chief Technology & Delivery Officer Aleksandar Marjanovic, CEO for the EMEA region Nicolas Durville, and Group Chief Financial Services Industry Officer Thomas Memmel.

Key Positions Awaited

As the company ventures into this new journey, two significant positions remain to be filled: CEO for the APAC region and the Group Chief Healthcare Industry Officer. These important roles will be added to the executive board once suitable candidates have been chosen, strengthening the leadership team and driving Zuhlke’s mission forward.

Revamping Operations for Greater Efficiency

The restructuring is not merely a reshuffling of regions or positions. It is a calculated measure aimed at improving operational efficiency and streamlining processes. By focusing on specific regions and aligning supply with demand more effectively, Zuhlke aims to better serve its clients and foster a more productive and efficient work environment. The formation of the new executive board underscores the company’s commitment to this goal, as it brings together a diverse team of experienced leaders to guide the company’s strategy and operations within the new organizational structure.

0
Asia Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pattaya Sets Goal of 27 Million Tourists for 2024 Amidst Tourism Boom

By BNN Correspondents

Prof. Furuta Motoo on Vietnam's Cultural Industries and Regional Stature

By Dil Bar Irshad

Asia's Video Industry Set to Surge to $165 Billion by 2028: Study

By Geeta Pillai

Vietnamese Embassy Ensures Citizens' Safety Following Japan Earthquake

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hong Kong's Grace Lau Achieves Historic Milestone in World Karate Rank ...
@Asia · 36 mins
Hong Kong's Grace Lau Achieves Historic Milestone in World Karate Rank ...
heart comment 0
Vietnam Launches National Programme to Boost Labour Productivity

By Nitish Verma

Vietnam Launches National Programme to Boost Labour Productivity
Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter Celebrates ‘Floral Rendezvous’ in Tribute to Late Remani Nambiar

By BNN Correspondents

Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter Celebrates 'Floral Rendezvous' in Tribute to Late Remani Nambiar
ONE Championship’s High Finish Rate: A Year-End Recap of Notable Knockouts

By BNN Correspondents

ONE Championship's High Finish Rate: A Year-End Recap of Notable Knockouts
Asia Pacific Cosmetic Industry Braces for Regulatory Changes in 2024

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Asia Pacific Cosmetic Industry Braces for Regulatory Changes in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension
40 seconds
Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension
High School Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Burlington Township, and Others Score Big Wins
1 min
High School Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Burlington Township, and Others Score Big Wins
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party
1 min
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
3 mins
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
3 mins
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
3 mins
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
3 mins
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
3 mins
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
3 mins
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
58 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app