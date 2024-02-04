Zuber Issa Eyes Asda Stake Sale, Barclays to Close Branches, McLaren Gets £30m Boost, Tesla Recalls 2.2M Vehicles

Zuber Issa, co-owner of supermarket chain Asda, is reportedly exploring the sale of his 22.5% stake in the company. The move is seen as a way for Issa to concentrate on EG Group, the petrol station business that he owns with his brother. It's speculated that the proceeds from the sale could either finance the acquisition of his brother's stake in EG Group or facilitate a bid for pharmacy chain Boots.

Banking Sector Shrinks as Branches Close

In banking news, Barclays has confirmed that it will close 68 branches in 2024, with additional closures slated for 2025. This represents an 83% reduction in branches since 2015. This trend is not confined to Barclays alone - it mirrors a broader movement within the UK banking sector. Projections indicate that over 60% of bank branches open in 2015 are expected to shut their doors by the end of 2024. Other banks, including Lloyds, Halifax, and NatWest, are also planning substantial branch closures this year.

McLaren Receives Financial Boost from Bahrain

In the automaker industry, McLaren has secured a £30m investment from Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat. This follows an earlier £80m investment from the same source. This financial support is aimed at aiding the development of new products without leaning on further cash injections from the fund. The automaker is currently seeking advice on strategies for financial independence.

Tesla's Recall and Scrutiny

Across the Atlantic, Tesla is initiating a recall of nearly 2.2 million vehicles due to a safety issue concerning small warning lights on the instrument panel. The problem is likely to be rectified through a software update. Furthermore, Tesla is currently under the microscope of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The scrutiny is due to steering issues, which could potentially lead to another recall.