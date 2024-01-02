Zomedica Corp’s Stock Performance and Forecast: A Comprehensive Analysis

Opening the trading session at $0.21, a dip of 4.67% from its previous close, Zomedica Corp(AMEX: ZOM) exhibited an interesting performance on the stock market. The healthcare sector company’s stock fluctuated between $0.20 and $0.21 before settling at its opening price. The current 52-week price range for the company is $0.15 to $0.34.

Company’s Financial Health

Over the past five years, Zomedica Corp has demonstrated a robust growth, with a sales increase of 71.60%. The company’s average yearly earnings per share stand at 50.00% and it boasts a workforce of 85 employees. Currently, Zomedica Corp’s market capitalization is approximately $196.19 million, with 979.95 million outstanding shares and a float of 964.36 million shares. The company’s insider ownership is at 1.59%, while institutional ownership stands at 8.54%. The last quarter, ending on September 29, 2023, reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0, aligning perfectly with the consensus estimate.

Stock Analysts’ Predictions

Stock analysts foresee an EPS of around 50.00% for the next fiscal year. The company’s current performance indicators demonstrate a quick ratio of 16.57, a price to sales ratio of 8.17, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 153.27. The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is -0.02, with projections of 0.00 for the next quarter and -0.01 for the next year. The stock’s average volume over the last 5 days has surpassed the past year’s volume, indicating a rise.

Historical Volatility and Moving Averages

The stock’s historical volatility over the past 14 days is higher than that of the past 100 days, indicating potential for more fluctuations. The stock’s moving averages suggest potential resistance and support levels for its share price. Zomedica Corp has not confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the estimated earnings date based off last year’s report dates is Wednesday, March 13th, 2024.

With an annual revenue of $18.93 million and a net income of -$17.01 million, Zomedica has generated -$0.03 earnings per share over the last four quarters. Analysts predict the company’s earnings are expected to grow from ($0.02) per share to ($0.01) per share in the next year. The consensus rating for Zomedica stock is a ‘Buy’ with a twelve-month price prediction of $6.00, suggesting a predicted upside of 3,031.52% based on their 12-month stock forecasts.