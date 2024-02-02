Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Ventures into Real Estate with Rs 79 Crore Investment

Deepinder Goyal, the influential CEO of Zomato, has made a remarkable entrance into the real estate sector with the acquisition of two substantial land parcels in the historical Mehrauli Tehsil of New Delhi. Valued together at a whopping Rs 79 crore, these investments signal a significant shift in Goyal's portfolio, with implications that could ripple through the real estate market in the capital.

A Bold Entry into Real Estate

The first of these land parcels, purchased from Luxalon Building Pvt Ltd, measures 2.5 acres and was procured for Rs 29 crore. An additional stamp duty of Rs 1.74 crore was paid, and the transaction was officially registered on March 28, 2023. The second parcel, slightly larger at 2.53 acres, was acquired from Ravi Kapur for a steeper price of Rs 50 crore. This transaction also involved a substantial stamp duty of Rs 3.50 crore and was registered later in the year on September 1, 2023.

Location and Future Prospects

Both plots are nestled in the serene village of Dera Mandi in the Chhatarpur area. The transactions were conducted at Hauz Khas, marking a significant entry of Zomato's CEO into this coveted region. Inquiries have been made to Zomato for further details and future plans regarding these acquisitions, but a response is still awaited. Efforts to reach the sellers for comments have also proved unfruitful thus far.

Real Estate Transactions in the Spotlight

This news comes amidst a period of high-profile real estate transactions in the Delhi-NCR region. Recent activities include the MakeMyTrip Group CEO and Genpact CHRO procuring luxury apartments in DLF Magnolias, Gurugram, and Countrywide Promoters securing a plot near the bustling Dwarka Expressway. The Delhi-NCR region, thus, continues to be a hotbed for luxury real estate activities.

Moreover, Zomato has made headlines recently for reasons beyond real estate. On New Year's Eve, the platform witnessed a surge in orders, with Indians generously tipping over Rs 97 lakh to delivery partners, highlighting the platform's popularity and the goodwill it has fostered among its users.