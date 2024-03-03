Zlade Welcomes Nikhil Narayanan as New Head of Creative Strategy and Brand Director

Zlade, a leading name in body grooming, has made a significant stride in its brand development by appointing Nikhil Narayanan as the new head of creative strategy and brand director. Narayanan, who previously held the position of creative head at Pine Labs, joins Zlade with a vision to expand and solidify the brand's presence in the Indian and global market. Mihir Vaidya, co-founder and co-CEO of Zlade, expressed his enthusiasm for Narayanan's appointment, highlighting the mutual vision shared between Narayanan and the Zlade team.

Advertisment

Strategic Vision and Branding Goals

Narayanan's appointment comes at a crucial time as Zlade aims to build and dominate the body grooming category in India. With a focus on offering premium products at honest prices, Zlade is set to redefine grooming standards. Narayanan's creative prowess and strategic insight are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving these ambitious goals. His track record of innovation and his alignment with Zlade's bold approach to branding were key factors in his selection for this role.

Building a Bold and Innovative Team

Advertisment

Narayanan's immediate plans include assembling a dynamic team to embark on creating impactful and fun marketing campaigns. He emphasizes the importance of teamwork and creativity in pushing the boundaries of traditional advertising. His approach aligns with Zlade's commitment to challenging norms and setting new benchmarks in the grooming industry. Narayanan's previous experience and his successful collaboration with the Zlade founders underscore his capability to lead this creative venture.

Future Outlook and Industry Impact

With Narayanan at the helm of creative strategy, Zlade is poised for significant growth and innovation. His vision for the brand extends beyond the Indian market, aiming to establish Zlade as a leading name in body grooming internationally. The collaboration between Narayanan and the Zlade team is a promising step towards redefining grooming standards and offering unparalleled value to consumers. As Zlade continues to evolve, the industry is keenly watching this partnership, anticipating the transformative impact it will have on the grooming sector.