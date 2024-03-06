ZIPS Names Bel Air, MD Store Franchise of the Year 2023; Honors Al & Millicent Holcomb

At its annual franchise meeting, ZIPS Cleaners, a national garment care chain, celebrated significant milestones achieved throughout 2023, including a 14% increase in systemwide sales and the introduction of innovative services. President/CEO Bob Barry credited the resilience and adaptability of franchisees like Al and Millicent Holcomb, operators of the Bel Air, MD location, for the brand's robust recovery and growth post-COVID. Their store was named Franchise of the Year, a testament to their dedication and excellence in operations and customer service.

Exceptional Leadership and Innovation

Al and Millicent Holcomb, who ventured into the ZIPS franchise as customers turned operators, have demonstrated remarkable leadership and commitment to the brand's success. From engaging in corporate campaigns to pioneering new services, their efforts have significantly contributed to their store's reputation and the overall ZIPS brand. Their proactive approach and dedication to excellence were pivotal in earning the prestigious Franchise of the Year Award for their Bel Air location.

Building a Family Legacy

With a strong background in business and marketing, the Holcombs have skillfully managed their franchises, fostering a culture of excellence and team spirit. Their hands-on approach and genuine care for their staff and customers have created a welcoming and efficient service environment. This family-oriented business model has not only enhanced their operational success but also deeply resonated with their customers, garnering high praise and loyalty.

Future Aspirations and Growth

Looking ahead, the Holcombs are focused on further strengthening their existing operations while exploring new opportunities for expansion within the ZIPS network. Their story is a shining example of how dedication, innovation, and a customer-centric approach can drive success in the competitive world of garment care services. As ZIPS continues to expand its footprint, the Holcombs' achievements underscore the brand's commitment to excellence and the pivotal role of franchisees in its growth strategy.

As the garment care industry evolves, the Holcombs' journey with ZIPS illustrates the potential for entrepreneurial success through franchise ownership. Their blend of operational savvy, marketing expertise, and a focus on building strong community ties sets a benchmark for current and future ZIPS franchisees.