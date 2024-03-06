Zimbabwe's Paula Marowa Elevates Rukanda Pride into a Blossoming Leather Brand Amid Sector Rebound

Upon entering the Rukanda Pride leather store in Harare's Eastlea suburb, visitors are greeted by the distinctive scent of fresh leather. Further inside, a variety of leather products, known for their detailed craftsmanship, are on display. Customers receive individual attention from knowledgeable assistants, who offer insights into the detailing and story behind each piece. This high-end experience is a far cry from the early life of the store's 28-year-old proprietor, Paula Marowa.

From Humble Beginnings to National Recognition

Orphaned at 9, Marowa always had to work for a living. She helped an aunt sell products at a flea market until her teenage years and then, as soon as she could, she branched out on her own and started sourcing goods from Mozambique to sell in Zimbabwe for a profit. Willing to try a lot of business ideas, Marowa first encountered leather through an experienced craftsman who had made a good living from his venture. "The story of Rukanda Pride started in an unconventional way," she says. "It was never a childhood passion, but an opportunity-driven business. I started Rukanda in 2018 through intergenerational transferring of skills."

Challenges and Triumphs

While Rukanda Pride now employs eight people, as she noted in a 2023 interview, scaling has been difficult due to a general scarcity in the country of expert leather craftspeople. The people she employs had to learn from scratch and there were many mistakes made. "I remember we made a bag that was very flappy and we had one of our clients complain on social media. As a business person that almost took me out of business because it was the first time that as a company we had public humiliation," Marowa shared in the interview. Despite the setbacks, the Covid-19 pandemic brought some disruption to the business, production picked up so much afterwards that she was able to purchase some machines. Further growth and customer expectations also prompted her to widen her product portfolio.

Looking Towards the Future

"Leather is a lifetime product, something that you can live with forever. So we try to give that experience to our clients, and we always try to make sure that we feel the experience before we give it out to our clients," says Marowa, who now has an even bigger ambition for the company. "Our vision is to grow, expand and be innovative enough to deliver remarkable real leather products within the borders of Africa and beyond." The main challenge young entrepreneurs face in Zimbabwe is securing funding, she says. "I have grown Rukanda Pride to this stage through bootstrapping, we have just been reinvesting the profits into the business so that it continues to grow." There is certainly no end to the opportunity. Zimbabwean leather is world-renowned and the country possesses a competitive advantage in the global leather value chain thanks to its wide livestock base.