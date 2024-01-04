en English
Business

Zimbabwe’s IPPs Underutilizing Solar Energy Potential, Says Zera

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Zimbabwe’s IPPs Underutilizing Solar Energy Potential, Says Zera

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has voiced concerns regarding the limited influence independent power producers (IPPs) are having on Zimbabwe’s national power grid. Despite boasting over 100 IPPs with a combined capacity of 8,000 megawatts (MW), their contribution remains below 2%. This challenge was underscored by Zera’s board chairman, David Madzikanda, at a recent financing event held in Harare.

Unharnessed Solar Energy Potential

Madzikanda pointed out the significant underutilization of the country’s solar energy potential. Zimbabwe possesses a solar photovoltaic potential of 109 gigawatts (GW) and a concentrated solar power potential of 39.5GW. These figures indicate that the country could be a net power exporter within the Southern African Development Community region if the potential was fully harnessed.

Challenges Facing IPPs

Despite the promising potential, IPPs are battling numerous obstacles that hinder their impact. These challenges range from lack of financing and foreign currency shortages to the absence of government guarantees. Madzikanda stressed the importance of innovation and research, along with a departure from ‘business as usual’, to meet Zimbabwe’s renewable energy target of 40% and to cater to the predicted doubling of power demand by 2033.

Optimizing Power Purchase Agreement Processes

Zera has indicated its willingness to revise its power purchase agreement approval processes. These adjustments aim to create a more conducive environment for power project investments. This development comes amid ongoing power shortages in urban areas, even after the recent commissioning of new units at the Hwange Power Station. Zimbabwe anticipates a 17.4 percent surge in electricity production this year, with a projected 142 percent increase in electricity generation by IPPs from 33 MW per day to 80 MW per day.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

