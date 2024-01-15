en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Zimbabwe’s Forbes Border Post Commences 24-hour Operations: A Boost for Trade and Efficiency

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Forbes Border Post Commences 24-hour Operations: A Boost for Trade and Efficiency

On the cusp of a new dawn, Zimbabwe’s Forbes Border Post with Mozambique, officially known as Forbes/Machipanda, has embarked on a 24-hour operational journey. Aimed at bolstering trade and easing congestion, this innovative move has been heartily embraced by local stakeholders, fostering a sense of optimism and anticipation for improved business efficacy and a smoother flow of goods between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Stakeholders Hail the Development

Albert Bere, the Chair of the Transport Operators Association of Zimbabwe (TOAZ) and Chairman of Transport Operating Industry (NECTOI), has lauded this development. In his words, he sees this as a golden opportunity for businesses to tap into and enhance their operational efficiency. In a similar vein, Augustine Tawanda, the Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association, reverberates the positive sentiment. His excitement is palpable as he envisions the potential for increased trade efficiency between the two bordering nations.

Optimism for Timely Delivery of Goods

Watson Mukumba, the proud owner of Phils and Pats Tankers, is buoyant with the hope that this strategic move will culminate in the timely delivery of goods. The prospect of faster and more efficient border operations is poised to revolutionize his logistics business, underscoring the broader implications of the change.

Aligning with Zimbabwe’s Mantra of Business Ease

Analyst Dr. Hamadziripi Dube spotlighted that the 24-hour service aligns symbiotically with Zimbabwe’s mantra of promoting ease in doing business. This shift could potentially enhance the availability of goods and services, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic vibrancy. In tandem, Mrs. Esnath Mandebvu, a resident of Warren Park 1, harbors the belief that this round-the-clock service will bolster the country’s GDP growth. She sees increased revenue through heightened economic activities as a direct derivative of this transformative step.

The Forbes Border Post, a crucial port of entry serving almost half of the SADC region, has come a long way since its inception before Zimbabwe’s independence. Having evolved from a tourist clearing point to a major commercial gateway, the border post now processes approximately 550 haulage trucks daily. This leap to 24-hour operations marks a new chapter in its illustrious history, and only time will reveal the full impact of this far-reaching decision.

0
Business Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
29 seconds ago
Thema to Support First-time VC Fund Managers with a £5M Investment per Year
In an unprecedented move, London-based fund of funds, Thema, has announced its intention to bolster the venture capital (VC) scene in Europe. The firm is paving the way for first-time VC fund managers with a new initiative that promises to invest up to £5 million into three to four debut funds each year. Breaking the
Thema to Support First-time VC Fund Managers with a £5M Investment per Year
Cryptocurrency Spot Market Sees Significant Uptick in December 2023
1 min ago
Cryptocurrency Spot Market Sees Significant Uptick in December 2023
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
1 min ago
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
Unicorn Companies Eye Potential Fundraising Amid Tech Industry Slowdown
39 seconds ago
Unicorn Companies Eye Potential Fundraising Amid Tech Industry Slowdown
Breaking Stereotypes: Parenthood and Entrepreneurship Can Coexist
53 seconds ago
Breaking Stereotypes: Parenthood and Entrepreneurship Can Coexist
ETO Motors and Uber Partner to Pioneer Electric Mobility in Uttar Pradesh
1 min ago
ETO Motors and Uber Partner to Pioneer Electric Mobility in Uttar Pradesh
Latest Headlines
World News
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
44 seconds
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
57 seconds
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
1 min
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
1 min
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
1 min
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
1 min
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
1 min
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
1 min
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
2 mins
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
48 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app