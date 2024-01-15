Zimbabwe’s Forbes Border Post Commences 24-hour Operations: A Boost for Trade and Efficiency

On the cusp of a new dawn, Zimbabwe’s Forbes Border Post with Mozambique, officially known as Forbes/Machipanda, has embarked on a 24-hour operational journey. Aimed at bolstering trade and easing congestion, this innovative move has been heartily embraced by local stakeholders, fostering a sense of optimism and anticipation for improved business efficacy and a smoother flow of goods between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Stakeholders Hail the Development

Albert Bere, the Chair of the Transport Operators Association of Zimbabwe (TOAZ) and Chairman of Transport Operating Industry (NECTOI), has lauded this development. In his words, he sees this as a golden opportunity for businesses to tap into and enhance their operational efficiency. In a similar vein, Augustine Tawanda, the Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association, reverberates the positive sentiment. His excitement is palpable as he envisions the potential for increased trade efficiency between the two bordering nations.

Optimism for Timely Delivery of Goods

Watson Mukumba, the proud owner of Phils and Pats Tankers, is buoyant with the hope that this strategic move will culminate in the timely delivery of goods. The prospect of faster and more efficient border operations is poised to revolutionize his logistics business, underscoring the broader implications of the change.

Aligning with Zimbabwe’s Mantra of Business Ease

Analyst Dr. Hamadziripi Dube spotlighted that the 24-hour service aligns symbiotically with Zimbabwe’s mantra of promoting ease in doing business. This shift could potentially enhance the availability of goods and services, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic vibrancy. In tandem, Mrs. Esnath Mandebvu, a resident of Warren Park 1, harbors the belief that this round-the-clock service will bolster the country’s GDP growth. She sees increased revenue through heightened economic activities as a direct derivative of this transformative step.

The Forbes Border Post, a crucial port of entry serving almost half of the SADC region, has come a long way since its inception before Zimbabwe’s independence. Having evolved from a tourist clearing point to a major commercial gateway, the border post now processes approximately 550 haulage trucks daily. This leap to 24-hour operations marks a new chapter in its illustrious history, and only time will reveal the full impact of this far-reaching decision.