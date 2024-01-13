en English
Business

Zimbabwe’s Financial Markets Still Reeling from 2020 Suspension

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
In a move that sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s financial markets, the government suspended all mobile money transactions and halted trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) for over a month in 2020. This was part of an extensive investigation into allegations of economic sabotage and malpractice, which led to the suspension of three listed companies: Old Mutual Limited, PPC Limited, and Seed Co International. These firms were accused of exacerbating the depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar and fuelling the parallel market rate.

The Aftermath of the Suspension

Three years have passed since this decision, and the parallel market rate continues to skyrocket, casting doubts on the effectiveness of the government’s measures. Old Mutual and PPC still remain suspended from the bourse, affecting 32,000 shareholders and diminishing the allure of the stock market for potential investors. The continuous suspension of these firms has raised concerns about the integrity of the markets and the country’s financial health.

Impact on the Asset Management Sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe reported a noticeable decline in the asset management sector’s exposure to the stock market. This is a clear indication of the negative impact of the government’s decision on the financial markets. The move has not only affected the suspended companies but also the overall attractiveness of the Zimbabwean stock market.

Calls for Reinstatement

One of the affected companies, Cambria Africa, has urged for the reinstatement of fungibility to enable the transfer of shares to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. This appeal mirrors the growing call for the government to lift the suspensions and seek alternative solutions to address the weakness of the currency, instead of penalizing the financial markets. The continuous suspension is viewed as detrimental to the best interests of investors and the country at large.

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

