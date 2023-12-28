en English
Zimbabwe’s Festive Season Transport Woes: A Tale of Mismanagement and Exploitation

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:55 am EST
Public transport fares in Zimbabwe spiraled during the festive season, as operators capitalized on the heightened demand for travel services—an unwelcome recurrence each holiday season. Despite governmental threats to regulate the industry, the lack of enforcement capability is glaringly evident. The state-run transport parastatal, Zupco, which failed spectacularly during the COVID-19 lockdown, underscores this issue. This monopolistic giant’s inefficiency led to operational disasters, leaving it incapable of timely payments to private operators. The consequent withdrawal of these operators significantly impacted Zimbabwe’s public transport system, pushing Zupco to the brink of collapse.

Government’s Grip on Failing Zupco

The government continues to hold sway over Zupco, despite its dismal performance and the presence of a private entity, Zimre Holdings Limited, which holds a 49% stake in the parastatal. This peculiar arrangement has drawn criticism and calls for the government to sell its stake in Zupco to private players. Yet, the government’s usage of Zupco as a transport service for political rallies and events has made it reluctant to cede control.

Private Transport Operators: A Double-Edged Sword

Meanwhile, private transport operators face criticism for doubling fares without any valid justification. With fuel prices maintaining stability and payments received in a stable currency, these increases seem arbitrary and exploitative. The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe has condemned this practice, asserting that commuters should not be treated like cash machines by transport operators.

The Wider Implication

At the heart of the matter lies a complex interplay of governmental mismanagement and private operator exploitation. The failure of Zupco underscores the government’s incapacity to manage public services effectively, while the arbitrary fare increases by private operators spotlight the need for stringent industry regulation. The everyday Zimbabwean commuter bears the brunt of these issues, underscoring the urgent need for reform in Zimbabwe’s public transport sector.

Business Transportation Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

