Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs to Host Strategic Conference in Chiredzi for Sector Growth

ALL roads lead to Chiredzi next month for the Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs strategic conference, a pivotal event expected to forge new pathways for the growth and formalization of the micro, small to medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector. Recognized as a vital source of innovation and productivity, the MSME sector is gearing up for a transformative agenda that could redefine its contribution to Zimbabwe's economy. With statistics revealing that MSMEs engage over 3.1 million business owners and 1.7 million individuals on a full-time basis as of December 31, 2021, the spotlight on this conference is brighter than ever.

Strategic Development and Formalization

The April 8 to 10 event, organized by the Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs with support from Alinial Chartered Accountants and the Women Affairs, Community, and SME Development ministry, aims to chart a strategic course for the sector. According to Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs national treasurer Endrew Chamunorwa, the conference is poised to devise a comprehensive strategy based on rigorous research, with the intent of tackling the country's employment challenges head-on. The ambition is not only to grow the MSME sector but also to harness its potential for innovation and productivity enhancement.

Building Institutional Capacity

Last Matema, business development director at Alinial Chartered Accountants, highlighted the importance of formalizing the chamber to ensure it serves as a robust representative body for MSMEs. The conference in Chiredzi is seen as a crucial step towards developing a framework and strategy for the next five years, incorporating insights from key stakeholders, including the Office of the President and Cabinet and other complementary ministries. The goal is to transition SMEs into formal businesses, enhancing their institutional capacity and influence.

Looking Ahead

The strategic conference in Chiredzi represents a significant milestone in the journey of Zimbabwe's MSME sector. By focusing on formalization, strategic growth, and capacity building, the event aims to lay down a solid foundation for the future. As stakeholders converge to deliberate on a unified strategy, the expectations are high for a blueprint that will not only address immediate challenges but also pave the way for sustainable growth and innovation in the sector. The outcomes of this conference could very well dictate the trajectory of MSME development in Zimbabwe, making it a landmark event in the country's economic landscape.