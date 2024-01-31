Zimbabwe and South Korea Forge Partnership to Support SMEs and Women Entrepreneurs

Zimbabwe and South Korea have embarked on a promising venture to bolster support for Zimbabwean small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs. This development took place during a significant meeting between Mr. Park Jae Kyung, the South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe, and Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Zimbabwe.

Exploring New Avenues for Economic Growth

The potential collaboration was brought to the table with a vision to create market access, hold exhibitions and provide technical support from Korea. The primary objective is to contribute to the growth of the SMEs sector, which forms the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy. Both nations expressed a shared interest in deepening economic and trade relations, building upon their diplomatic ties established in 1994. The Korean embassy found its home in Harare in 1995, marking the start of a partnership that has grown stronger over the years.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

Senator Mutsvangwa, during the discussion, shed light on Zimbabwe's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment. She underscored the importance of women's empowerment and support for SMEs, particularly in the realm of technological advancements and value chain development. The minister also emphasized the need for technical support and equipment for women in industries such as food processing, agriculture, and mining. This support is intended to foster the establishment of value addition centers that could significantly boost the national economy.

South Korea's Participation in Zimbabwe's Growth Story

Ambassador Kyung underscored that women's empowerment is now considered a crucial economic issue. He announced South Korea's intent to participate in the upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, indicating the country's willingness to contribute to Zimbabwe's growth narrative. The initiative is in alignment with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030, a blueprint that seeks to promote investment and mutual growth between the two nations.