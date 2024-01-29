Zimbabwe Abolishes Import Permits to Stimulate Economic Growth

In a significant policy shift, the Zimbabwean government has lifted import permits and licenses for a wide array of products. The list of exempt items, including fertiliser, confectioneries, construction materials, and ICT products, was formalised through Statutory Instrument 6 of 2024 and announced in the Government Gazette. This regulatory easing is expected to decrease consumer prices and spur economic growth, particularly in the agriculture, construction, and ICT sectors.

Welcoming a Strategic Policy Shift

Economists and industry experts have hailed the move. Carlos Tadya, a renowned economist, has noted that this policy change could ease business operations and potentially spark job creation. However, some have cautioned about the amplified competition small businesses may face due to the influx of imported goods.

Implications for the Agricultural Sector

The agricultural sector stands to reap significant benefits from this policy change. Farmers can now plan better and stockpile essential supplies like fertiliser in advance. This strategic shift could lead to more productive harvests, an essential boost for a country that recently feared a drought. The government had previously permitted temporary importation of fertiliser to mitigate shortages and prevent price hikes—a measure that was extended due to improved rainfall.

A Broader Perspective on Zimbabwe's Economic Growth

This policy change aligns with the Industrial Development Policy 2024-2030, which targets a manufacturing growth rate of at least 2 percent per annum and an increase in the share of manufacturing employment to 20 percent by 2030. With the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's auction system's success, the country has seen improved capacity, product supply efficiencies, and financial performances. The introduction of the wholesale foreign exchange auction has contributed to a decline in the parallel market premium, further bolstering the country's economic growth.