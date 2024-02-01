Zespri Controls Kiwifruit Production, Maintains Market Stability

Marketer of kiwifruit, Zespri, has announced a significant reduction in the number of licenses available for growers to produce the SunGold kiwifruit variety in the 2024 season. The company has disclosed plans to offer a limited 250 hectares of licenses, a substantial step down from the 350 hectares offered in the current year, and drastically lower than the 500 hectares previously planned for 2024.

Rebalancing Production

This strategic decision, articulated by Zespri's Chairman Bruce Cameron, stems from the need to balance the burgeoning growth in SunGold production with the existing supply chain constraints. As the company grapples with managing growth and supply, it is evident that its strategy is to avoid over-saturating the market while keeping a keen eye on its logistical capabilities.

Pause on Ruby-Red Kiwifruit

Adding another layer to the dynamic is the company's decision to put a pause on the release of licenses for the Ruby-Red variety. The suspension is in effect until Zespri gains a comprehensive understanding of the fruit's performance, particularly its size, yield, and storage characteristics. The company has future plans to release 100 hectares of RubyRed licenses in 2025 and anticipates offering between 100 to 300 hectares per year from 2026 to 2028.

Infrastructure and Collaboration

Cameron has highlighted that to manage the anticipated growth, additional infrastructure for packing and cool storage will be necessary. He has also strongly advised growers to collaborate with their post-harvest partners to evaluate future capacity before committing to any license purchases.

In an unexpected turn, despite Zespri's decision to reduce SunGold kiwifruit licenses, Craigs Investment Partners maintains its revenue estimate for the variety, indicating a perception of stability in the market.